As an organ donor, Eric Driskell’s final acts gave new life to others

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 6:46 Beer Hour with Urban League President/CEO Gwen Grant Pause 1:55 Widow of Blue Valley football coach on organ donation: "It just made sense" 2:31 “C.S.A.” filmmaker discusses race in movies and in America 0:33 Raw video: Kansas City Fire Department responds to suspicious package at IRS 1:59 Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel 'did not feel good' in Friday's loss to Mariners 1:51 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Recapping Saturday's training camp practice 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 2:06 Royals' Salvador Perez has strained intercostal muscle 1:25 Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos on Saturday's cold, windy conditions 3:45 Watch highlights from KU's third victory in Italy Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kari Driskell, the widow of Blue Valley High School football coach Eric Driskell, encourages everyone to go online and register to become an organ donor at donatelife.net/register. The Midwest Transplant Network helped her through the process of donation when Eric died of a ruptured brain aneurysm earlier this year. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

Kari Driskell, the widow of Blue Valley High School football coach Eric Driskell, encourages everyone to go online and register to become an organ donor at donatelife.net/register. The Midwest Transplant Network helped her through the process of donation when Eric died of a ruptured brain aneurysm earlier this year. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star