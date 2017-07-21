Vote early and often for Sporting KC Community MVP

Mariya Dostzadah hugged refugee soccer player Innocent Ngane, 13, from the Congo, after a tournament game on Nov. 11, 2016, at the Overland Park Soccer Complex. Dostzadah, originally from Afghanistan herself, created two refugee and immigrant soccer teams she has organized through the Overland Park Soccer Club and a non-profit, Branch Global. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com