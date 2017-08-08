Mellinger Minutes: Royals without Sal Perez, Chiefs with Alex Smith and more

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:28 Salvador Perez on pain: 'When I swing and miss, that's when I feel more' Pause 4:43 Thoughts on Alex Smith & Patrick Mahomes from Chiefs camp 4:12 An angry call to action (WARNING: Explicit language) 2:13 Did an eclipse darken the skies during the crucifixion of Jesus? 4:44 Tour of Olathe West High School 1:35 Why a total solar eclipse rules 2:49 Solar eclipse safety tips from Missouri's Department of Public Safety 1:16 Ned Yost on benching Alex Gordon: 'It's just been a struggle for him' 3:19 Will Alex Gordon's playing time decrease after Melky Cabrera trade? 0:59 Melky Cabrera's Melk Men of Kauffman Stadium Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez talks about the pain and recovery process he's going through after being put on the 10-day disabled list because of an intercostal strain in his right side. jsleezer@kcstar.com