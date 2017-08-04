How & why Peter Vermes prepared for years to sell Sporting Kansas City’s best player

2:58 Royals manager Ned Yost always has his bullpen on his mind Pause

1:35 Watch Megan Day win on "Chopped Grill Masters"

2:41 Missouri River tour stresses the importance of abundant clean water

2:05 KU Cancer Center announces National Cancer Institute designation renewal

2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri

2:05 Haunting images inside Metcalf South Mall before it was demolished

1:57 Five things to know about Kansas City's skyrocketing water and sewer bills

1:52 KU's Jerrance Howard on the best part of Rome: 'I just had an amazing spaghetti dish'

2:15 Coach's was more than just a bar, it was Mike Darby's legacy