Sam Mellinger: Could Sal Perez reach the Hall of Fame someday? George Brett thinks so

The Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez talks about being selected starting catcher for the 2017 All-Star Game, with his son, Johan, at his side. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

The Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez talks about being selected starting catcher for the 2017 All-Star Game, with his son, Johan, at his side. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com