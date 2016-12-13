Jorge Soler’s power and what it represents for the Royals’ difficult balance

0:56 Travis Kelce: 'Felt like we got a little conservative' Pause

4:17 Andy Reid: 'Obviously the red zone was an issue'

37:22 Titans 19, Chiefs 17: Postgame analysis

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab who was killed riding the Verruckt

0:48 Titans' Succop doubted he could make game-winner

1:13 All hail the Christmas cab

2:33 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Pro Bowlers Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill

0:42 Kansas Gov. Brownback sings 'Jingle Bells' with pageant winners

2:53 Santa visits babies at Overland Park neonatal intensive care unit