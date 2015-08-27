The trailer for Fetty Wap’s album has a distinct Royals flavor

This Fetty Wap-Royals love affair knows no end.
The Royals players briefly forced one another to drop the numbers 17 and 38 into interviews because Lorenzo Cain’s walkup song is Fetty Wap’s hit song “Trap Queen.”
Earlier this month, he spent time with the Royals players at Kauffman Stadium.
On Wednesday, Fetty Wap revealed that his debut album is coming out on Sept. 25. The artwork for the album was shown in trailer, which has a very strong ties to the Royals:
