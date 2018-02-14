Sportscaster Bob Costas.
Missing Bob Costas at the Olympics? You’re not alone

When the Olympic Games began last week in Pyeongchang, South Korea, some viewers in the United States were crestfallen.

That’s because Bob Costas, 65, stepped down as Olympic host last year. He had worked as NBC’s prime-time host for what the network said was a U.S.-television record 11 Olympics. That includes the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, when Costas didn’t let pink eye stop him from doing his job.

“My attitude is I have had a wonderful ride and so many wonderful things to look back on and so many great things have happened and great friendships and collaborations, so when things take another turn in another direction, that’s just the way it goes,” Costas told the New York Post.

Mike Tirico has been the host for NBC this year, and Costas told the Post he’s been watching the Games, even if he doesn’t feel the need to be up on all the events.

“I think Mike Tirico is doing a very good job,” Costas said. “He’s a very capable broadcaster.”

That may be the case, but viewers in the United States are clearly missing Costas. I’ve spoken with two people who mentioned have mentioned their desire to see Costas again.

A quick check online found that many other people are missing Costas as well. Here is a small sample of what people have said on Twitter:

