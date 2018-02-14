Shaun White criticized for dragging U.S. flag on ground after winning gold

Shaun White electrified viewers in the United States by winning a gold medal on his final run of the men’s snowboard halfpipe competition on Wednesday at the PyeongChang Olympics.

Some were not so happy, however, when White didn’t handle the U.S. flag with care after his run:

White later apologized.

“I remember being handed the flag. I was trying to put my gloves on and hold the flag and the board,” White told reporters, per CNN. “Honestly, if there was anything, I definitely didn’t mean any disrespect.

“I’m very proud to be part of Team USA and be an American.”

Here is what people were saying about White’s handling of the U.S. flag:

Shaun White drags the flag on the ground and my husband and I are cringingggggg. — Jenna Hatfield (@JennaHatfield) February 14, 2018 Shaun White just broke flag code like six times. — Luke Perrin (@TheLukePerrin) February 14, 2018 Hey Shaun White - I appreciate your skills but PICK THE FLAG UP!! The American flag should never touch the ground!! C’mon, kid!! — Lonny Kaehn (@lonny_kaehn) February 14, 2018 SHAUN WHITE TAKES THE GOLD! Aaaaand then he drags the flag on the ground, walks on it, and eventually just discards it....proving that his performance was 100% about himself and ZERO about his country. Shameful. — Dan Daniels (@dan_themandan) February 14, 2018

Shaun White dragging the American flag on the ground is going to make me cry. — Bonnie Jansen (@BJansen625) February 14, 2018 @shaunwhite way to be classy. You win the gold medal and then proceed to drag the American flag across the ground. No respect. No excuses for this. pic.twitter.com/xzbQ71iVqR — David Sheets (@Sargd66) February 14, 2018 Shaun White just dragging the flag on the ground makes my red white and blue blood boil! Ugh! — Rex Trillerson (@LilBabyHos13) February 14, 2018

Have to be impressed with Shaun White, I just wish he didn't drag the flag on the ground. Couldn't help but cringe. — Tom Brockman (@TomBrockII) February 14, 2018 Shaun White dragged and stepped on the American flag at the #Olympics







Looks like the media has found their new "hero." — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 14, 2018 Shaun White drags the flag around like trash then walks in it. — Lumberjack (@buzzard410) February 14, 2018

While there were critics, a number of people also said White was only caught up in the moment and deserved to catch a break.

Shaun White just had the biggest moment of his life. If you complain about him dragging the flag by accident, you’re a bad person and I hate you. — Alex Crawford (@Alexander_Craw) February 14, 2018 As someone who defends the flag for s living, you can’t really be that mad at Shaun White for dragging the flag. Dude just went down over 600ft of a half pipe for the third time and is probably high on adrenaline from winning. Cut him some slack.. — Conor™ (@conorwilson411) February 14, 2018 Can we cool the jets on Shaun White and the violating flag code. Dude was caught up in the moment. Shut up. — Tom (@IrishMetsFan8) February 14, 2018

Twitter fuming about Shaun White unwittingly dragging the US flag just goes to show how many of y’all fetishize a piece of damn cloth, like chill out — Some Call Me Tim (@TimWUnderwood) February 14, 2018 If you cringed when Shaun White let the flag touch the ground, I could probably tell someone a lot about where you grew up and what your family was like. — Greg Mathis (@Mathis1989) February 14, 2018