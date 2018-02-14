Shaun White celebrated winning gold after his run during the men’ halfpipe finals at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Shaun White celebrated winning gold after his run during the men’ halfpipe finals at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Gregory Bull The Associated Press
Shaun White criticized for dragging U.S. flag on ground after winning gold

By Pete Grathoff

February 14, 2018 08:11 AM

Shaun White electrified viewers in the United States by winning a gold medal on his final run of the men’s snowboard halfpipe competition on Wednesday at the PyeongChang Olympics.

Some were not so happy, however, when White didn’t handle the U.S. flag with care after his run:

White later apologized.

“I remember being handed the flag. I was trying to put my gloves on and hold the flag and the board,” White told reporters, per CNN. “Honestly, if there was anything, I definitely didn’t mean any disrespect.

“I’m very proud to be part of Team USA and be an American.”

Here is what people were saying about White’s handling of the U.S. flag:

While there were critics, a number of people also said White was only caught up in the moment and deserved to catch a break.

The Winter Olympics will begin in PyeongChang, South Korea, this week. Here are some facts you should know before the Games begin. Eric Garland; Monty Davis, curator McClatchy

