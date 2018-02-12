Get this man a broom.
For Pete's Sake

Mr. T loves watching Olympic curling. ‘You heard me, curling Fool!’

By Pete Grathoff

February 12, 2018 08:49 AM

Like clockwork, the sport of curling gets its moment in the spotlight every four years.

It seems that curling is shown on national TV only during the Winter Olympics, so it’s the one time that most people actually have a chance to wtach it.

With brooms and granite stones and the shuffleboard type of look to it, curling has developed a bit of a cult following. But it is gaining new fans.

For example: Mr. T, the star of “Rocky III” and “The A-Team” tweeted about the sport.

He wrote: “I am really Pumped watching the Winter Olympics. I am watching events I never thought I would watch before, like curling. You heard me, curling Fool!

“Curling is kind of different, but it’s Exciting. It’s not as easy as it looks. It takes some skills that’s for sure. I like it!”

Mr. T, who was born Laurence Tureaud, has been tweeting a lot during the Winter Olympics. Here are some of his thoughts:

“The training, preparation, isolation, nerves, and pressure that they’ve endured... whew! Even if some don’t win a medal, I am still so proud of them! #TeamUSA

“Watching these Olympic athletes, makes me all of a sudden feel out of shape and lazy. Especially after learning how hard they’ve trained to get here! Whew!

“I have so much respect for all the Olympic athletes. All of the challenges they had to face, the aches and pains, the worries and the doubts. Whew!

“It takes a lot of Dedication, Discipline, Desire, Determination, and Sacrifice to get to the Olympics! Then, the rest is up to the Athletes.

“I like tough competition, but I also like to see good sportsmanship. Just do your best, give it all you got, and then shake hands when it’s over.”

Curling was first in the Olympics in 1924. Here's how the game is played, how points are scored and the positions each teammate has. The Associated Press

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

