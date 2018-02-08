Andy Reid’s doppelganger is on U.S. Olympic curling team

Matt Hamilton’s Twitter bio notes that he is a “coffee roaster” and “mustache enthusiast.”
Oh, and he’s the “USA Curling Athlete of the Year.”
That’s noteworthy, because the Winter Olympics started Wednesday night in South Korea, and Hamilton was on the ice. The Team USA curling uniforms are red, and because Hamilton wears a cap, he bears a striking resemblance to someone familiar.
Take a look:
Spot the difference. @MattJamilton pic.twitter.com/s1XxSYqnsw— U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) February 8, 2018
Upon further review, it seems that Hamilton also looks like Chiefs coach Andy Reid.
At least that’s what people thought while watching Hamilton and his sister, Becca Hamilton, win the first Olympic mixed doubles curling game in history on Wednesday night.
Is #Chiefs head coach Andy Reid part of the U.S. Olympic Curling Team ???? https://t.co/Qs29ye2h1t— Brad Porter (@bradkporter) February 8, 2018
Wow, Andy Reid's on our curling team? That's pretty cool.— Derek (@JukeboxHero717) February 8, 2018
Sad that football is over, but at least young Andy Reid is representing the U.S. at the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/GjCD1G2S3V— Mark Selig (@MarkRSelig) February 8, 2018
Every four years, Andy Reid goes on a crash diet after losing in the first round of the playoffs to concentrate on his true love, curling. A sport that doesn’t require as much offensive play calling or clock management. https://t.co/QTYwAbOnQG— William Lynch (@WilliamLynchMO) February 8, 2018
The US’s decision to use time travel to bring a young version of Andy Reid to the present to compete in curling should be more heavily reported on.— Andrew DeLaney (@andyndelaney) February 8, 2018
Punt, pass, and kick Andy Reid dabbled in curling? https://t.co/kH5fi8ZYKx— Matt (@Matt_E_James) February 8, 2018
Skinny Andy Reid is curling his ass off tonight— Paul Sporer (@sporer) February 8, 2018
Looks like Andy Reid made the olympics https://t.co/q1oSqQ8OJG— Ed Rodriguez (@monte_ed) February 8, 2018
