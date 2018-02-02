Travis Kelce, Aqib Talib among those featured in Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Mean Tweets’

Sometimes, the best ideas are ones that are right in front of everyone.
For example, having celebrities read mean tweets that had been sent to them is a great ongoing segment on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”.
It’s so popular that Kimmel has branched out to include NFL players. The third installment of “Mean Tweets — NFL Edition” was shown on Thursday night, and it included Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Dolphins defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh and Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib.
Kelce read something mean about his reality television show “Catching Kelce,” while Suh was asked about being a jerk, and someone brought up the time Talib shot himself in the leg.
Among the other current and former players featured on the episode: Danny Amendola, Fletcher Cox, T.Y. Hilton, Peyton Manning, Gerald McCoy, Rashad Jennings, Rayn Tannehill, Jarvis Landry, Earl Thomas, Amari Cooper and Terry Bradshaw.
Take a look:
