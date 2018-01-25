Chiefs fans are really, really mad that the team is bringing back Bob Sutton

Each day since Jan. 7, a vocal contingent of Chiefs fans would take to social media and ask when Bob Sutton would be let go as the team’s defensive coordinator.
Jan. 7 was the day after the Chiefs’ 22-21 loss to the Titans in an AFC Wild Card Game at Arrowhead Stadium, and some had hoped/demanded that the team make a change at defensive coordinator.
Alas, it’s not to be.
On Wednesday night, The Star’s Terez A. Paylor broke the news that the Chiefs were retaining Sutton as defensive coordinator and the reasons for the decision.
Not surprisingly, this upset a lot of Chiefs fans. Here is a sample of what they were saying (yep, this is just some of the responses):
January 24, 2018
When you hear that the #Chiefs are keeping Bob Sutton pic.twitter.com/TqW3AGZU9W— Bryan Everson (@BryanEversonSD) January 25, 2018
Keeping BoB Sutton means losing Chiefs season ticket holders#chiefskingdom— Susan Cantrell (@scantrell83) January 25, 2018
After that stupid call they are prolly going to say we are keeping all the same players with no adjustments and expect something different to happen with the same crew. Somebody needs to have come to Jesus moments with Clark, Andy, & Bob before next year or it will be same BS— Kylie Wingate (@kcirishprincess) January 24, 2018
January 24, 2018
Another year of wasting Houston’s talent. Smh.— Jason Ericsson (@MrBulbous74) January 24, 2018
@Chiefs disgrace pic.twitter.com/EIZVFmTTK3— Sergio Anta (@SeRgIoAnTa) January 25, 2018
Every time the Chiefs email me about season tickets to be a troll im gonna reply, I was going to but y’all retained Sutton so, peace out- I’m buying Royals tickets.— Go Royals 2018 (@kcroyalsfan22) January 24, 2018
January 25, 2018
Speaking of "seniors" this is my reaction to hearing that Sutton isn't being fired (despite giving up 28-point and 18-point leads in the playoffs)— A Conservatarian. (@GrimmaceMain) January 25, 2018
Do you guys care about winning a Superbowl or is it all bull crap? pic.twitter.com/45gmVvTIIt
Before and after hearing this news!! pic.twitter.com/asxTlQRme7— scott thomason (@scott89inkc) January 24, 2018
January 25, 2018
Welp - my Sunday’s in the fall of 2018 just opened up. #SeenThisMovieBefore #EndingSucks— Cale Scheidegger (@cshytiger) January 24, 2018
January 24, 2018
I think the majority of Chiefs fans were still on board with Andy but this news will have them jumping off in droves. Somebody better call the Clarks. We’ve seen this movie and it sucks!!!— scott thomason (@scott89inkc) January 24, 2018
January 24, 2018
WhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhyWhy?— Art Gangel (@ArtGangel) January 24, 2018
Whelp, no reason to give a damn about next season.— troy chrisman (@TinthekeyofC) January 24, 2018
January 25, 2018
2018 must be a throw away season while we let our first year starter cut his teeth. There is no other explanation that has made a lick of sense to me. I know you were for Sutton coming back but I just can’t see how a change is not needed.— chiefsrule! (@dudleyadamsiv) January 25, 2018
@Chiefs the announcement of Bob Sutton staying JUST screamed that Andy, Mark and Clark are content with 8 wins and 3/4 full Arrowhead which equals PROFIT!! FANS DESERVE A CHAMPIONSHIP. Andy chose comfort over winning! #emptyarrowhead— Bill Groner (@BillGroner1) January 25, 2018
January 25, 2018
The Chiefs are the only team that keeps a DC after blowing a 28 point lead and an 18 point lead. Please retire Bob Sutton.— Mike Wilson (@LWOSmikewilson) January 25, 2018
January 24, 2018
