Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Bob Sutton will remain his defensive coordinator. Terez A. Paylor The Kansas City Star
For Pete's Sake

Chiefs fans are really, really mad that the team is bringing back Bob Sutton

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

January 25, 2018 08:16 AM

Each day since Jan. 7, a vocal contingent of Chiefs fans would take to social media and ask when Bob Sutton would be let go as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Jan. 7 was the day after the Chiefs’ 22-21 loss to the Titans in an AFC Wild Card Game at Arrowhead Stadium, and some had hoped/demanded that the team make a change at defensive coordinator.

Alas, it’s not to be.

On Wednesday night, The Star’s Terez A. Paylor broke the news that the Chiefs were retaining Sutton as defensive coordinator and the reasons for the decision.

Not surprisingly, this upset a lot of Chiefs fans. Here is a sample of what they were saying (yep, this is just some of the responses):

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

