New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels celebrated in front of head coach Bill Belichick during Saturday’s playoff game.
New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels celebrated in front of head coach Bill Belichick during Saturday’s playoff game. Steven Senne The Associated Press
New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels celebrated in front of head coach Bill Belichick during Saturday’s playoff game. Steven Senne The Associated Press
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Chiefs’ playoff collapse was mentioned by Patriots coach during their win over Titans

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

January 17, 2018 02:27 PM

At halftime of the Patriots’ 35-14 win over the Titans in Saturday’s AFC Divisional playoff game, New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels reminded his team about ... the Chiefs.

There is a video on New England’s website with a behind-the-scenes look at what happened during the game, and unfortunately for Chiefs fans, there was a mention of their Wild Card Game loss to Tennessee.

The Patriots led 21-7 at the break, and McDaniels was well aware that the Chiefs held a 21-3 lead over the Titans only to see Tennessee rally for a victory a week earlier.

“Hey, Kansas City was in the exact same position last week,” McDaniels tells the Patriots offense.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Quarterback Tom Brady interjected with, “Yeah!”

McDaniels continued: “Kansas City was in the exact same position, we’ve (expletive) got to put our foot on the gas, and we’ve got to play 30 more minutes, alright?”

Brady added: “Of our best!”

The Patriots did just that and built a 35-7 lead at one point and advanced to the AFC Championship Game.

You can see the video here.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

    A Chiefs fan jumped out of the bed of a pickup truck and elbow dropped a flaming table on Saturday night. It appeared that he walked away unscathed. Video courtesy of @_tjo_/Twitter.

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots
Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

View More Video