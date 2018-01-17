Chiefs’ playoff collapse was mentioned by Patriots coach during their win over Titans

At halftime of the Patriots’ 35-14 win over the Titans in Saturday’s AFC Divisional playoff game, New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels reminded his team about ... the Chiefs.
There is a video on New England’s website with a behind-the-scenes look at what happened during the game, and unfortunately for Chiefs fans, there was a mention of their Wild Card Game loss to Tennessee.
The Patriots led 21-7 at the break, and McDaniels was well aware that the Chiefs held a 21-3 lead over the Titans only to see Tennessee rally for a victory a week earlier.
“Hey, Kansas City was in the exact same position last week,” McDaniels tells the Patriots offense.
Quarterback Tom Brady interjected with, “Yeah!”
McDaniels continued: “Kansas City was in the exact same position, we’ve (expletive) got to put our foot on the gas, and we’ve got to play 30 more minutes, alright?”
Brady added: “Of our best!”
The Patriots did just that and built a 35-7 lead at one point and advanced to the AFC Championship Game.
You can see the video here.
