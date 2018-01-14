Chiefs, other players weigh in on ghastly mistake by Saints’ Marcus Williams

All New Orleans’ Marcus Williams had to do was grab the Vikings’ Stefon Diggs and keep him inbounds.
Instead, Williams decided to duck and try to hit Diggs low. Williams missed Diggs, who grabbed a Case Keenum pass and raced for a 61-yard touchdown on the final play of the Vikings’ 29-24 win on Sunday in an NFC Divisional playoff game.
The play is bound to be replayed for ... well, forever.
Here it is:
.@STEFONDIGGS FOR THE WIN!!!!!!!!! #SKOL #NOvsMIN #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/UAoNJ2NJ97— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2018
The Chiefs’ Marcus Peters and his teammates weighed in on the play and Williams’ mistake:
He closed his eyes like a sucka— Marcus Peters (@marcuspeters) January 15, 2018
43 need some milk— Marcus Peters (@marcuspeters) January 15, 2018
Wtf— Ron Parker (@ghost_0836) January 15, 2018
Bro no way!— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) January 15, 2018
Players from the NFL, college and others couldn’t believe the mistake that Williams made.
Marcus Williams legit ducked under Stefon Diggs. What the hell was he doing?— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 15, 2018
Wow #43 gonna need that Brandon Bostic witness protection program. Please please No he is just a rookie #NOvsMIN— Datone Jones (@IAM_Dat_One) January 15, 2018
#43 i don't know what to tell you bro— Isaiah D. Buggs (@BigPooh_91) January 15, 2018
Y’all please pray for 43 man.... wtf.... he can’t come back to New Orleans period that was pathetic— Brandon King (@BrandonKing4787) January 15, 2018
43 is about to hitchhike home!— Anthony Johnson (@Anthony_Rumble) January 15, 2018
The safety for @Saints ducked his head on the #43 should have just caught the receiver and kept him in bounds instead of ducking his head... oooo how sick will he feel... ooooo man @NFL defensive tackling— Earnest Byner (@EByner) January 15, 2018
#43 gotta stay off social media for awhile....— Kavon Frazier (@Kay_BlackSimba) January 15, 2018
43 got payed to miss that.... ain’t no way— Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) January 15, 2018
Damn . 43 look like he flicked the hit stick a little too early . #tragic— Charles Leno Jr (@charleslenojr72) January 15, 2018
This mistake by Marcus WILLIAMS — missing that play on Stefon Diggs — May be the absolute WORST MISTAKE I’ve ever seen in NFL Post-Season History. If it’s not THE worst it’s certainly up there. All the man had to do is make a tackle and the game is over. Horrible, Horrible Error.— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 15, 2018
What in the world was Marcus Williams doing??— Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) January 15, 2018
Not only did 43 miss the tackle, he took out his own teammate who could’ve made that play..— Duke Williams (@Duke27_) January 15, 2018
43 must got paid!!!! Check his account #NOvsMIN— Jody Breeze (@Blafell1) January 15, 2018
I wouldn’t wanna be Marcus Williams for the next 24-48 hours.— Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) January 15, 2018
#43 might get left in Minnesota.— TJ Lang (@TJLang70) January 15, 2018
Wow!!! I’ve seen a lot of bad defense in my time. But the saints #43 just rewrote the bad D history books. Wow!!! What was he thinking???— Jeremy Roenick (@Jeremy_Roenick) January 15, 2018
#43 Gotta just book a southwest flight back home at this point pic.twitter.com/E0GDtA05BA— A-Tron (@DJA_Tron) January 15, 2018
#43 Marcus Williams of the Saints is just 21 years old.— Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) January 15, 2018
Don’t know 43’s name, but he just made one of the worst defensive plays in NFL history. Truly inexcusable, given the situation. #VikingsSaints— Sean Jensen (@seankjensen) January 15, 2018
43 gotta be feeling so bad right now— IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) January 15, 2018
43 should delete his Twitter right now— Rich Crawford (@Rich_Crawford6) January 15, 2018
Marcus Williams Rest In Peace to your twitter mentions young fella.— Kirk Morrison (@kirkmorrison) January 15, 2018
