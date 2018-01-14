Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Riggs made a catch over New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams on his way to the game-winning touchdown on Sunday.
For Pete's Sake

Chiefs, other players weigh in on ghastly mistake by Saints’ Marcus Williams

By Pete Grathoff

January 14, 2018 07:49 PM

All New Orleans’ Marcus Williams had to do was grab the Vikings’ Stefon Diggs and keep him inbounds.

Instead, Williams decided to duck and try to hit Diggs low. Williams missed Diggs, who grabbed a Case Keenum pass and raced for a 61-yard touchdown on the final play of the Vikings’ 29-24 win on Sunday in an NFC Divisional playoff game.

The play is bound to be replayed for ... well, forever.

Here it is:

The Chiefs’ Marcus Peters and his teammates weighed in on the play and Williams’ mistake:

Players from the NFL, college and others couldn’t believe the mistake that Williams made.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

