Alabama place kicker Andy Pappanastos was consoled after missing a field goal at the end of regulation.
Buffalo Wild Wings took credit for Georgia-Alabama game going to overtime

By Pete Grathoff

January 09, 2018 08:36 AM

More than a few people watching Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game couldn’t help but wonder if something fishy was going on in Atlanta.

That’s because they were reminded of a Buffalo Wild Wings commercial in which fans are watching a football game when something fishy happens that forces overtime and everyone can stay longer at the restaurant.

Alabama seemed poised to win Monday’s game when Andy Pappanastos lined up for a 36-yard field goal with 3 seconds to play. Unfortunately for Pappanastos, he badly hooked the kick and the game went into overtime.

Sound familiar?

People tweeted at Buffalo Wild Wings and said it was to blame for the miss. The chain didn’t deny having something to do with the game going to overtime.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

