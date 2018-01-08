More Videos

  Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship

    Georgia fans say they are proud of their team and stand by them "no matter what." The Bulldogs fell to Alabama in the national championship Monday night, 26-23.

Georgia fans say they are proud of their team and stand by them "no matter what." The Bulldogs fell to Alabama in the national championship Monday night, 26-23. Eric Garland McClatchy/Associated Press
Georgia fans say they are proud of their team and stand by them "no matter what." The Bulldogs fell to Alabama in the national championship Monday night, 26-23. Eric Garland McClatchy/Associated Press
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

The Georgia Falcons? Atlanta suffers through another stunning blown loss

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

January 08, 2018 11:42 PM

UPDATED 35 MINUTES AGO

It wasn’t quite as bad as 28-3, but that doesn’t mean Georgia’s blown loss in the College Football Playoff national championship game won’t hurt for fans in the Peach State.

Less than a year after watching the Falcons blow a 25-point lead and lose in overtime to the insufferable Patriots in Super Bowl LI, Georgia blew a 13-point lead and lost 26-23 in overtime to the insufferable Crimson Tide.

It happened on Monday night in Atlanta of all places.

And, yeah, a lot of people couldn’t help but take note of the similarities between the Falcons and the Bulldogs.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

