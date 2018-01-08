The Georgia Falcons? Atlanta suffers through another stunning blown loss

It wasn’t quite as bad as 28-3, but that doesn’t mean Georgia’s blown loss in the College Football Playoff national championship game won’t hurt for fans in the Peach State.
Less than a year after watching the Falcons blow a 25-point lead and lose in overtime to the insufferable Patriots in Super Bowl LI, Georgia blew a 13-point lead and lost 26-23 in overtime to the insufferable Crimson Tide.
It happened on Monday night in Atlanta of all places.
And, yeah, a lot of people couldn’t help but take note of the similarities between the Falcons and the Bulldogs.
imagine being a falcons and georgia fan pic.twitter.com/rC6M8Vm1d1— Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) January 9, 2018
If you're a fan of the Atlanta Falcons and Georgia Bulldogs, you deserve free, full-time therapy for at least a year.— Michael Jenkins (@JenksNBCS) January 9, 2018
Falcons blew a 28-3 lead in 2017. Georgia blew a 13-0 lead in 2018. pic.twitter.com/SEp1UVEqIN— BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) January 9, 2018
If you’re a Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Falcons fan, how do you ever watch another football game?— Nate the Sports Guy (@HumbleSportsGuy) January 9, 2018
Georgia fans and Falcons fans pic.twitter.com/6p1heGS5E0— Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) January 9, 2018
The Georgia Bulldogs just blew the national title. They went up 20-7, and got conservative. Took their foot off the throttle in the 2nd half. Just like the Falcons did. Is this a Georgia thing?— rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) January 9, 2018
I’ve had some rough losses as a fan, but not so much on the championship stage. Not sure what I’d do if I was a Georgia and Falcons fan— Mike Meltser (@MikeMeltser) January 9, 2018
The State of Georgia taking a lot of L's the last couple years. (Falcons in Superbowl last year)— Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) January 9, 2018
That was the most Georgia way to lose a championship game. First the Falcons and now the Bulldogs. Throw the whole state away.— Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) January 9, 2018
The Georgia Falcons ♂️— Lil Cutty (@LilCutty) January 9, 2018
If I were a fan of both the Atlanta Falcons and Georgia Bulldogs, I’d probably give up watching football for the rest of my life.— Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) January 9, 2018
To be a Falcons/Bulldogs fan. #Georgia#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/pkgVGP08AU— Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) January 9, 2018
Falcons choke job + Bulldogs choke job= 38 points.— Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) January 9, 2018
Maybe the Devil really did go down to Georgia.
University of Georgia falcons— Nae. (@naeashlan) January 9, 2018
Falcons: we broke the state of Georgia’s heart on a national stage.— Millionaire Ace♠️ (@ArionNation) January 9, 2018
UGA: hold my beer, y’all.
