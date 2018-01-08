Another year. Another home playoff loss. Another abandoned grill.
Another year. Another home playoff loss. Another abandoned grill. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Another year. Another home playoff loss. Another abandoned grill. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

An abandoned grill has become symbol of Chiefs playoff failure

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

January 08, 2018 10:03 AM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 2 MINUTES AGO

A year ago, the Chiefs held Pittsburgh without a touchdown in an AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium ... and lost.

Long after the game had ended and the Truman Sports Complex had emptied, The Star’s David Eulitt took a sad photo of a grill that had been left behind.

2017 grill
This grill was left behind after the Chiefs’ 18-16 loss to the Steelers in last year’s AFC Divisional playoff game.
David Eulitt The Kansas City Statr

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Eulitt, who is an Emmy winner in case you didn’t know, tweeted that photo and it went viral with Weber grills making mention of it.

On Saturday night, after the Chiefs had blown an 18-point lead and lost 22-21 to the Tennessee Titans, guess what Eulitt stumbled upon?

Yep, another abandoned grill. In nearly an identical spot in Lot D.

“It was several rows behind my car but I went earlier this year so I parked closer than last year,” Eulitt said.

Eulitt tweeted that photo and it was widely shared.

I think the reason these photos resonate with Chiefs fans is because of Kansas City’s reputation for being the best place for tailgating. Leaving a grill behind after a loss reflects the sadness that fans feel.

Forget the Crying Jordan meme. An abandoned grill is now the symbol of the Chiefs playoff futility.

However, Twitter user Conrad McGorkin made a mashup of the Crying Jordan and the abandoned grill and it is perfect.

More Videos

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better' 2:37

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better'

Pause
Gov. Sam Brownback looks ahead to nomination limbo, 2018 session 7:04

Gov. Sam Brownback looks ahead to nomination limbo, 2018 session

Watch: Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Watch: Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game 0:42

Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game

Chiefs are on this list twice: Teams blowing an 18-point halftime lead in NFL playoffs 1:04

Chiefs are on this list twice: Teams blowing an 18-point halftime lead in NFL playoffs

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' 0:59

Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up'

Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take 3:57

Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason 3:04

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason

Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck 1:20

Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck

  • Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better'

    Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid held a press conference a day after the Chiefs’ 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Wild Card playoff game. It was the Chiefs' sixth straight home playoff loss, a NFL record.

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better'

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid held a press conference a day after the Chiefs’ 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Wild Card playoff game. It was the Chiefs' sixth straight home playoff loss, a NFL record.

Allison Long The Kansas City Star

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better' 2:37

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better'

Pause
Gov. Sam Brownback looks ahead to nomination limbo, 2018 session 7:04

Gov. Sam Brownback looks ahead to nomination limbo, 2018 session

Watch: Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Watch: Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game 0:42

Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game

Chiefs are on this list twice: Teams blowing an 18-point halftime lead in NFL playoffs 1:04

Chiefs are on this list twice: Teams blowing an 18-point halftime lead in NFL playoffs

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' 0:59

Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up'

Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take 3:57

Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason 3:04

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason

Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck 1:20

Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck

  • Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

    A Chiefs fan jumped out of the bed of a pickup truck and elbow dropped a flaming table on Saturday night. It appeared that he walked away unscathed. Video courtesy of @_tjo_/Twitter.

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

View More Video