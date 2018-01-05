A former Royals player won big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Former Royals player outfielder Les Norman never hit a home run in his two seasons in the majors, but he came up big during Friday’s episode of “Wheel of Fortune.
Norman, who hit .169 in 78 games for the Royals in 1995-96, solved four puzzles and took home $17,650. However, Norman missed the big-prize puzzle and lost out on an additional $100,000.
Reached by phone at his home in Greenwood, Mo., Norman said he didn’t feel remorse.
“I got to live a life-time experience with my youngest son and my wife (on hand), and be able to win a trip and some cash and be able to be on a TV show I’ve watched my whole life, I have no regrets,” Norman said.
At the request of a son, Norman made a video and sent it to “Wheel of Fortune,” and a few months later he received an email saying the show would be in Kansas City. He went to a tryout at the Westin Crown Center, and later got an email from “Wheel of Fortune.” The episode was shot in September.
Early in the episode, Norman told host Pat Sajak a bit about his playing time.
“I was a little more of a backup, but I had a few years there,” Norman told Sajak.
After being skunked early, Norman got hot and won four puzzles.
By guessing “Emmy-winning actors and actresses,” Norman won $3,000. He then got “Monkeys Slothes & Toucans,” which only netted $1,000. However, solving that puzzle included a trip to Costa Rica worth $6,000.
Norman then won a toss-up puzzle worth $3,000, guessing “Running on empty.” The final puzzle was “Spinach Artichoke Dip,” and Norman got that and won $4,650.
As the episode’s biggest winner, Norman moved to the big-prize puzzle, but couldn’t get “The usual hangout,” because there were too many missing letters.
Sajak then revealed the prize was $100,000.
The other contestants were Danny, a tattoo artist, and Elisabeth, a retired letter carrier.
“In the past, there have been times I’ve been hard on myself about things, but this was all 100 percent fun,” Norman said. “The production staff at Wheel of Fortune was incredible. They were the nicest people and were for you and helped you every step of the way. Pat and Vanna (White) couldn’t have been nicer people from the little time you got to spend with them. I had a great time. It was a blast.”
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
