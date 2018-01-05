Support for Chiefs is coming from all parts of Kansas City

More Videos 0:36 Downtown Kansas City is lit up with Chiefs pride Pause 1:32 Sparks fly following Mark Holland’s KCK Fire Department report 1:01 New way of eating a bowl of pho: dipping a doughnut 0:59 Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' last year 1:23 Five things to know about how Kansas City's new marijuana law is working out 0:29 Mizzou freshman PG Blake Harris on life without Michael Porter Jr. 0:40 Calamity as Chiefs' Charcandrick West dodges French fries 0:36 Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 3:04 Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason 0:40 High-speed police chase ends on Interstate 35 in Northland. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Downtown Kansas City is lit up with Chiefs pride In preparation for the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game landmarks like Union Station, Kit Bond Bridge and Bartle Hall pylons have been “painted” red with lights. In preparation for the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game landmarks like Union Station, Kit Bond Bridge and Bartle Hall pylons have been “painted” red with lights. Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star

In preparation for the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game landmarks like Union Station, Kit Bond Bridge and Bartle Hall pylons have been “painted” red with lights. Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star