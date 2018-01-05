Support for Chiefs is coming from all parts of Kansas City

ESPN is broadcasting the Chiefs-Titans game, so the question will be asked: Are you ready for some football?
If you are just about anywhere in the Kansas City area, the answer is obviously yes.
It’s Red Friday, and not just fans are sporting the Chiefs’ colors. It’s visible at landmarks and businesses all over Kansas City.
Here is a sample of the support being shown for the Chiefs:
Go @Chiefs Playoff bound!! pic.twitter.com/R7Io3TRPVD— Ice At Park Place (@iceatparkplace) January 1, 2018
In honor of our @Chiefs making the playoffs, the Bond Bridge will glow in red lights beginning tonight at dusk! #ChiefsKingdom @KCMO #besafe pic.twitter.com/XU3qYo6mAU— MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) January 3, 2018
It is #RedFriday, Kansas City! Show your @Chiefs pride as we support the #Chiefs for their playoff home game tomorrow! #ChiefsKingdom , show us how you are supporting the Chiefs today! pic.twitter.com/uVhIsXNCe9— Kansas City, MO (@KCMO) January 5, 2018
RED-y to cheer on the @Chiefs this Saturday in the #NFLPlayoffs! The museum is showing some #ChiefsKingdom pride. pic.twitter.com/MxosfQPePR— Nelson-Atkins Museum (@nelson_atkins) January 5, 2018
Go Chiefs! Our team is with you every step of the way! Fear Nothing #AttackEverything https://t.co/dQCRh7PjHo— KU Sports Medicine (@KUSportsMed) January 3, 2018
Kansas City is getting revved up for the big game on Saturday! Who else in #ChiefsKingdom can’t wait? pic.twitter.com/qNpFuJy7ZH— Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) January 5, 2018
Thank you @Chiefs! We will be cheering you on this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/PiD6IbBxfM— KC Sports Commission (@SportKC) January 3, 2018
We’re ready to bring the noise this Saturday! Go @Chiefs!! Fear Nothing #AttackEverything https://t.co/iT894eeIj5— Charlie Hustle (@CharlieHustleCo) January 3, 2018
Good luck to the @Chiefs, on Saturday! We'll be cheering for you! #TENvsKC #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/SMlChSqKkU— UMB Bank (@UMBBank) January 4, 2018
Let’s do this @Chiefs! #ChiefsKingdom #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/lsbMwZaLkx— One Light KC (@OneLightKC) January 5, 2018
Excited to support the #Chiefs Saturday! Fear Nothing #AttackEverything #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/IeTfLy9d2c— CommunityAmericaCU (@CommunityAmerCU) January 4, 2018
Here we go! #ChiefsKingdom flags flying on #KCParks Sister Cities Bridge in celebration of our #NFLPlayoffs game tomorrow at #Arrowhead. #RedFriday #GoChiefs #KCChiefs pic.twitter.com/AQSJiYyDxE— KCMO Parks and Rec (@KCMOParks) January 5, 2018
We at the @kcchamber are proud to be a part of this great community and everything about it that makes us such a Major League City! Go Chiefs! #ChiefsKingdom Playoff fever! Fear Nothing #AttackEverything pic.twitter.com/YLjzcq7YSd— KC Chamber (@kcchamber) January 4, 2018
City staff are supporting our @Chiefs this #RedFriday! #GoChiefs pic.twitter.com/FRE02sYK8F— City of Independence (@CityOfIndepMO) January 5, 2018
Flags are up and we’re ready for Saturday! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/dOnITxRO7A— Westport Kansas City (@Westport_KC) January 3, 2018
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
