Downtown Kansas City is lit up with Chiefs pride 0:36

Downtown Kansas City is lit up with Chiefs pride

Sparks fly following Mark Holland’s KCK Fire Department report 1:32

Sparks fly following Mark Holland’s KCK Fire Department report

New way of eating a bowl of pho: dipping a doughnut 1:01

New way of eating a bowl of pho: dipping a doughnut

Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' last year 0:59

Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' last year

Five things to know about how Kansas City's new marijuana law is working out 1:23

Five things to know about how Kansas City's new marijuana law is working out

Mizzou freshman PG Blake Harris on life without Michael Porter Jr. 0:29

Mizzou freshman PG Blake Harris on life without Michael Porter Jr.

Calamity as Chiefs' Charcandrick West dodges French fries 0:40

Calamity as Chiefs' Charcandrick West dodges French fries

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason 3:04

Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason

High-speed police chase ends on Interstate 35 in Northland. 0:40

High-speed police chase ends on Interstate 35 in Northland.

    In preparation for the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game landmarks like Union Station, Kit Bond Bridge and Bartle Hall pylons have been “painted” red with lights.

For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Support for Chiefs is coming from all parts of Kansas City

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

January 05, 2018 11:14 AM

UPDATED 13 MINUTES AGO

ESPN is broadcasting the Chiefs-Titans game, so the question will be asked: Are you ready for some football?

If you are just about anywhere in the Kansas City area, the answer is obviously yes.

It’s Red Friday, and not just fans are sporting the Chiefs’ colors. It’s visible at landmarks and businesses all over Kansas City.

Here is a sample of the support being shown for the Chiefs:

  • How the Chiefs stack up against the Titans

    Here's how the Kansas City Chiefs compare statistically against the Tennessee Titans, who at Arrowhead Stadium this Saturday.

How the Chiefs stack up against the Titans

Here's how the Kansas City Chiefs compare statistically against the Tennessee Titans, who at Arrowhead Stadium this Saturday.

Neil Nakahodo and Chris Fickett The Kansas City Star

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

