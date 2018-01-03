Which Chiefs’ home playoff loss is worst in their history?

This headline at the Tennessean may upset some Chiefs fans.
“Titans vs. Chiefs: Arrowhead Stadium’s reputation more folklore than fact?”
Then again, the Chiefs have had more than their fair share of playoff heartache at Arrowhead Stadium. On Saturday, the Chiefs will play host to the Titans in an AFC Wild Card Game. While the Chiefs are a big favorite to win, lifelong fans probably know a bit about the past postseason troubles.
Most have a name: “The Lin Elliot Game,” “The No Punt Game,” “The Elvis Grbac Game,” “The Christmas Day Game,” and last year’s “The Field Goal Game.”
Each of those losses hurts, but which is the worst? Watch the video above and vote in our poll:
