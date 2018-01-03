YouTube screenshot
For Pete's Sake

Here is Japanese game show featuring Royals’ Whit Merrifield

By Pete Grathoff

January 03, 2018 10:31 AM

You know this will be a topic of conversation at Royals spring training.

Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield recently took part in a game show in Japan called “Sports Grand Prix Top Athletes.” Olympic sprinter Justin Gatlin, Japanese baseball player Haruki Nishikawa and others competed against Merrifield in a sprinting competition.

Each person had to press a button that released a volleyball from above a spot that was 12 meters (39.4 feet) in front of them. The competitors had to get a hand on the ball before it hit the ground. The spot was moved farther away in each round until it was 43.3 feet away when Merrifield missed.

“I would definitely like to prove baseball is No. 1,” Merrifield said at one point before he was eliminated.

Twitter user STRKC8 shared some clips of how Merrifield did:

Here is the the entire portion with Gatlin and the others:

Pitcher Peter Moylan, who is currently a free agent, watched the show and made a “Dodgeball” reference as he compared Merrifield to the villain, White Goodman.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

