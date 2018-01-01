The Bills are sending a thank-you gift to the Bengals for help in making playoffs

After the Ravens had played 59 minutes of their game Sunday, they appeared set to face the Chiefs in the playoffs.
However, the Bengals scored on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton to Tyler Boyd with 44 seconds left and beat Baltimore 31-27. That knocked the Ravens out of the playoff field. The Titans moved from the sixth seed in the AFC playoff field to the fifth spot and earned a date with the Chiefs.
The Bills then grabbed the No. 6 seed. They were so grateful, they promised to send the Bengals some wings.
Here is what Buffalo tweeted:
“After we handled business in Miami, we needed you, and you came through bigtime. On behalf of this team, the people of the City of Buffalo, and Bills fans around the world, thank you. Thank you. THANK YOU!
“Wings are on us. (No really, we’re sending wings.)
“With love,
“The Buffalo Bills.”
Thank you, @Bengals. pic.twitter.com/HrJjuV5zWO— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 1, 2018
The Bills watched the end of the Bengals-Ravens game from the locker room in Florida, and it was a cool scene when Boyd scored the touchdown for Cincinnati:
From Miami, to Buffalo, to New York City...— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 1, 2018
That playoff moment! #GoBills pic.twitter.com/67p8tn0XEe
