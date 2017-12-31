Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt eluded Broncos free safety Darian Stewart for a touchdown on Sunday.
Chiefs’ Kareem Hunt wrapped up the NFL rushing title on this play

By Pete Grathoff

December 31, 2017 04:02 PM

That was quick.

Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt appeared to sew up the NFL rushing title with his first carry in Sunday’s game in Denver.

Hunt entered Sunday’s game with 1,292 yards, which was 13 fewer than Rams star Todd Gurley, who was inactive for Los Angeles’ game against the 49ers.

That deficit disappeared in a hurry when Hunt ripped off a 35-yard rushing touchdown that opened the scoring on Sunday.

Here is the play:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

