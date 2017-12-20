Royals’ Whit Merrifield shared scenes of his time on a Japanese game show

It’s called Sports Danshi Grand Prix. And as near as I can tell, this game show in Japan pits athletes against one another in a series of activities.
That’s pretty vague, but I’m not well versed in my Japanese game shows. However, I know this much: Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield took part in Sports Danshi Grand Prix.
Merrifield shared a few photos on Instagram and it seems that eight men took part in the game show, including Olympic sprinter Justin Gatlin.
There are three photos and a video, and you can tap the right arrow button to see them all. In the video, Merrifield takes part in a game called “Shotgun touch.” He had to press a button, sprint to touch a spot on the ground before a ball, which is dropped from above, hits the spot. As you’ll see, it looks a lot like he’s diving to catch a ball in right field.
Here is what he shared:
Merrifield also shared a series of photos and videos of his time on Sports Danshi Grand Prix on his Instagram stories, and here are a few of those:
Here is Whit explaining what was going on in the short video he shared on Instagram. This is also from an Insta story. pic.twitter.com/yDdAMT4TMH— For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) December 20, 2017
Another of Whit in Japan from his Insta story. pic.twitter.com/bTAdaQoZJf— For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) December 20, 2017
Whit in Japan (from his Insta story). pic.twitter.com/pKnpVlXM9u— For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) December 20, 2017
