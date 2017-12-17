A fire broke out in Arrowhead Stadium parking lot on Saturday night

Fans knew it would be a crazy Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium with the Chiefs playing host to the Chargers and the AFC West lead in the balance.

This, however, no one expected.

Fans who were tailgating outside the Truman Sports Complex shot video of a fire that broke out on the outer edge of the parking lot.

Amanda Matney shared multiple videos of the blaze with The Star, and she described the scene:

“Basically, what happened was my sisters and I saw a fire while we were tailgating. We saw security pull up and thought it was being taken care of, but it kept growing larger and larger. My husband and brother in law ran down a huge hill and asked security if they had fire extinguishers. Apparently, they don’t keep them in the cars. So my husband Jeremiah and brother in law, Eric Wartenbee, stomped it halfway out alone — till fire dept showed up. Once they showed up, they thanked by guys and then they ran back up the hill to continue my older brother in law’s (birthday) party with their melted shoes.”

The fire appeared to be in the grass next to the lot. In one of the videos, people can be heard saying that the fire had reached a bus and a car. However, it was put out before that happened.

Fortunately, it appears that no one was injured.