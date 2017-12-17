More Videos

Fire threatens cars in Arrowhead Stadium parking lot during Chiefs-Chargers game

  • Fire threatens cars in Arrowhead Stadium parking lot during Chiefs-Chargers game

    Amanda Willis broadcast this video via Facebook Live during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2017. Jeremiah Matney and Eric Wartenbee, who were attending a tailgate with Willis, helped to put the fire out. Firefighters arrived at the end of Willis' 15-minute broadcast.

A fire broke out in Arrowhead Stadium parking lot on Saturday night

By Pete Grathoff And Rachel Crader

The Kansas City Star

December 17, 2017 04:16 PM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 09:13 AM

Fans knew it would be a crazy Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium with the Chiefs playing host to the Chargers and the AFC West lead in the balance.

This, however, no one expected.

Fans who were tailgating outside the Truman Sports Complex shot video of a fire that broke out on the outer edge of the parking lot.

Amanda Matney shared multiple videos of the blaze with The Star, and she described the scene:

“Basically, what happened was my sisters and I saw a fire while we were tailgating. We saw security pull up and thought it was being taken care of, but it kept growing larger and larger. My husband and brother in law ran down a huge hill and asked security if they had fire extinguishers. Apparently, they don’t keep them in the cars. So my husband Jeremiah and brother in law, Eric Wartenbee, stomped it halfway out alone — till fire dept showed up. Once they showed up, they thanked by guys and then they ran back up the hill to continue my older brother in law’s (birthday) party with their melted shoes.”

The fire appeared to be in the grass next to the lot. In one of the videos, people can be heard saying that the fire had reached a bus and a car. However, it was put out before that happened.

Fortunately, it appears that no one was injured.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Rachel Crader: 816-234-4012, @RachelCrader

    A Chiefs fan jumped out of the bed of a pickup truck and elbow dropped a flaming table on Saturday night. It appeared that he walked away unscathed. Video courtesy of @_tjo_/Twitter.

