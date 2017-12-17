Clippit screenshot
Clippit screenshot
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Latest on NFL TD catch debate: ‘To me, this one cheek doesn’t equal two feet’

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

December 17, 2017 02:55 PM

Forget everything you know about what makes a touchdown catch in the NFL, because ...

Wait you say you don’t really know what a touchdown catch is? Well, you’re not alone, and Kareem Hunt’s non-TD catch for the Chiefs on Saturday night was yet another example.

On Sunday, Carolina receiver Damiere Byrd made a juggling catch on a pass from Cam Newton in the back of the end zone, but the officials rules Bryd had landed out of bounds.

As the replay was being shown, CBS rules analyst Mike Pereira talked about butt cheeks. He said: “To me, this one cheek doesn’t equal two feet necessarily.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

 

After the play was overturned and Carolina got the touchdown, Pereira saw a new replay and added: “You can see the green in between his cheeks and the white lines.”

Welp.

That’s the NFL these days. Fans were also confused/bemused:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

    A Chiefs fan jumped out of the bed of a pickup truck and elbow dropped a flaming table on Saturday night. It appeared that he walked away unscathed. Video courtesy of @_tjo_/Twitter.

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:36

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots
Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

View More Video