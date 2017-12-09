The sky looked ominous in this video from Royals’ left-hander Danny Duffy.
The sky looked ominous in this video from Royals’ left-hander Danny Duffy. Screenshot of Danny Duffy Twitter video
The sky looked ominous in this video from Royals’ left-hander Danny Duffy. Screenshot of Danny Duffy Twitter video
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Royals’ Danny Duffy is prepared to evacuate California wildfires if needed

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

December 09, 2017 10:10 AM

The horrific images from the California wildfires have been, unfortunately, ever present this week.

More than 100,000 people have been forced to evacuate the fires, which are raging around Los Angeles. The Thomas Fire has been burning near Santa Barbara, which is about an hour’s drive south of Lompoc, Calif.

Lompoc is the hometown of Royals’ pitcher Danny Duffy and he has been tweeting photos of the fire, which seemed safely in the distance. Here is a tweet from Tuesday:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The sky didn’t look great in that video, and that was before the winds had shifted later in the week. That led to a sharp decline in the air quality, as Duffy referenced in a tweet on Friday from Santa Barbara (while making a “Breaking Bad” reference):

A few minutes later, Duffy tweeted more details about the danger: “Ash is falling from like snow, town over has boiled water only.. air quality is hazardous. Be prepared to bounce.. & dont leave pets!!!!”

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

    Sharks, Tigers and Gorillas! Oh, my! Washington State head coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots in college football.

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots
Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 0:34

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House

View More Video