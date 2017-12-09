Royals’ Danny Duffy is prepared to evacuate California wildfires if needed

The horrific images from the California wildfires have been, unfortunately, ever present this week.
More than 100,000 people have been forced to evacuate the fires, which are raging around Los Angeles. The Thomas Fire has been burning near Santa Barbara, which is about an hour’s drive south of Lompoc, Calif.
Lompoc is the hometown of Royals’ pitcher Danny Duffy and he has been tweeting photos of the fire, which seemed safely in the distance. Here is a tweet from Tuesday:
None of them are good but this #ThomasFire looks extra bad. Thankful for the Firefighters and first responders yall are heroes. Stay safe pic.twitter.com/UbmhrktJfU— Danny Duffy (@duffkc41) December 5, 2017
The sky didn’t look great in that video, and that was before the winds had shifted later in the week. That led to a sharp decline in the air quality, as Duffy referenced in a tweet on Friday from Santa Barbara (while making a “Breaking Bad” reference):
I am the one who knocks pic.twitter.com/jKy4sgn6xp— Danny Duffy (@duffkc41) December 8, 2017
A few minutes later, Duffy tweeted more details about the danger: “Ash is falling from like snow, town over has boiled water only.. air quality is hazardous. Be prepared to bounce.. & dont leave pets!!!!”
Ash is falling from like snow, town over has boiled water only.. air quality is hazardous. Be prepared to bounce.. & dont leave pets!!!!— Danny Duffy (@duffkc41) December 8, 2017
