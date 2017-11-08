More Videos 0:21 Even dogs enjoy catching snowflakes on their tongues Pause 1:30 Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips 2:33 Incumbent Mayor Carl Gerlach reelected 3:23 Kansas City voters approve single terminal at KCI and Mayor Sly James is happy 1:35 KU coach Bill Self: 'I didn't think we were very good ... ' 6:17 These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up 3:32 Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 0:50 Grasshopper found embedded in Van Gogh painting 2:15 Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement 1:58 Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch: Bob Costas predicts football’s decline because it ‘destroys people’s brains’ NBC Sportscaster Bob Costas said Tuesday that the sport of football is poised for a decline. Speaking at the Shirley Povich Symposium in College Park, Md., said that football’s future is bleak. “The nature of football is this: unless and until there is some technology which we cannot even imagine, let alone has been developed, that would make this inherently dangerous game not marginally safer, but acceptably safe, the cracks in the foundation are there,” Costas said. NBC Sportscaster Bob Costas said Tuesday that the sport of football is poised for a decline. Speaking at the Shirley Povich Symposium in College Park, Md., said that football’s future is bleak. “The nature of football is this: unless and until there is some technology which we cannot even imagine, let alone has been developed, that would make this inherently dangerous game not marginally safer, but acceptably safe, the cracks in the foundation are there,” Costas said. The Povich Center

