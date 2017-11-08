More Videos

Even dogs enjoy catching snowflakes on their tongues 0:21

Even dogs enjoy catching snowflakes on their tongues

Pause
Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips 1:30

Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips

Incumbent Mayor Carl Gerlach reelected 2:33

Incumbent Mayor Carl Gerlach reelected

Kansas City voters approve single terminal at KCI and Mayor Sly James is happy 3:23

Kansas City voters approve single terminal at KCI and Mayor Sly James is happy

KU coach Bill Self: 'I didn't think we were very good ... ' 1:35

KU coach Bill Self: 'I didn't think we were very good ... '

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up 6:17

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 3:32

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

Grasshopper found embedded in Van Gogh painting 0:50

Grasshopper found embedded in Van Gogh painting

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement 2:15

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

  • Watch: Bob Costas predicts football’s decline because it ‘destroys people’s brains’

    NBC Sportscaster Bob Costas said Tuesday that the sport of football is poised for a decline. Speaking at the Shirley Povich Symposium in College Park, Md., said that football’s future is bleak. “The nature of football is this: unless and until there is some technology which we cannot even imagine, let alone has been developed, that would make this inherently dangerous game not marginally safer, but acceptably safe, the cracks in the foundation are there,” Costas said.

NBC Sportscaster Bob Costas said Tuesday that the sport of football is poised for a decline. Speaking at the Shirley Povich Symposium in College Park, Md., said that football’s future is bleak. “The nature of football is this: unless and until there is some technology which we cannot even imagine, let alone has been developed, that would make this inherently dangerous game not marginally safer, but acceptably safe, the cracks in the foundation are there,” Costas said. The Povich Center
NBC Sportscaster Bob Costas said Tuesday that the sport of football is poised for a decline. Speaking at the Shirley Povich Symposium in College Park, Md., said that football’s future is bleak. “The nature of football is this: unless and until there is some technology which we cannot even imagine, let alone has been developed, that would make this inherently dangerous game not marginally safer, but acceptably safe, the cracks in the foundation are there,” Costas said. The Povich Center
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Bob Costas predicts football’s decline because it ‘destroys people’s brains’

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

November 08, 2017 11:12 AM

Much has been made about the protests during the national anthem that have apparently hurt the NFL’s ratings. But NBC Sportscaster Bob Costas said Tuesday that the sport of football is poised for a decline for a different reason.

Speaking at the Shirley Povich Symposium in College Park, Md., Costas said that football’s future is not bright because of the long-term toll on the players.

“The nature of football is this: unless and until there is some technology which we cannot even imagine, let alone has been developed, that would make this inherently dangerous game not marginally safer, but acceptably safe, the cracks in the foundation are there,” Costas said.

Costas was joined at the symposium by ESPN’s Tony Kornheiser and Mike Wilbon, and USA Today Sports columnist Christine Brennan.

The talk at the start of the symposium was about football and the long-term brain damage to people who play the game. Costas said what is known about CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) is the biggest story in American sports.

“Some of the best people I’ve met in sports have been football people. But the reality is that this game destroys people’s brains,” Costas said. “Not everyone, but a substantial number, it’s not a small number. It destroys their brains.”

Kornheiser agreed with Costas and said football would go the way of boxing, which is still around, but it’s popularity has plummeted.

“It’s not going to happen this year, and it’s not going to happen in five years or 10 years,” Kornheiser said. “But Bob is right: At some point, the cultural wheel turns just a little bit, almost imperceptibly, and parents say, ‘I don’t want my kids to play.’

“And then it becomes only the province of the poor, who want it for economic reasons to get up and out. And if they don’t find a way to make it safe, and we don’t see how they will as great as it is and as much fun as it is ... the game’s not going to be around.”

Costas said he wouldn’t allow a child to play football.

“I certainly would not let, if I had an athletically gifted 12- or 13-year-old son, I would not let him play football,” Costas said.

More Videos

Even dogs enjoy catching snowflakes on their tongues 0:21

Even dogs enjoy catching snowflakes on their tongues

Pause
Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips 1:30

Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips

Incumbent Mayor Carl Gerlach reelected 2:33

Incumbent Mayor Carl Gerlach reelected

Kansas City voters approve single terminal at KCI and Mayor Sly James is happy 3:23

Kansas City voters approve single terminal at KCI and Mayor Sly James is happy

KU coach Bill Self: 'I didn't think we were very good ... ' 1:35

KU coach Bill Self: 'I didn't think we were very good ... '

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up 6:17

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 3:32

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

Grasshopper found embedded in Van Gogh painting 0:50

Grasshopper found embedded in Van Gogh painting

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement 2:15

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

  • Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

    A recent study looked at the donated brains of former football players including professional, semi-professional, collegiate, and high school athletes. Researchers found a change in the brains of former NFL players, known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE. CTE is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Researchers found that of the 202 brains studied, nearly 88 percent of them had CTE. The results were more pronounced among former NFL players.

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

A recent study looked at the donated brains of former football players including professional, semi-professional, collegiate, and high school athletes. Researchers found a change in the brains of former NFL players, known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE. CTE is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Researchers found that of the 202 brains studied, nearly 88 percent of them had CTE. The results were more pronounced among former NFL players.

Meta Viers/McClatchy & The Cleveland Clinic

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Even dogs enjoy catching snowflakes on their tongues 0:21

Even dogs enjoy catching snowflakes on their tongues

Pause
Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips 1:30

Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips

Incumbent Mayor Carl Gerlach reelected 2:33

Incumbent Mayor Carl Gerlach reelected

Kansas City voters approve single terminal at KCI and Mayor Sly James is happy 3:23

Kansas City voters approve single terminal at KCI and Mayor Sly James is happy

KU coach Bill Self: 'I didn't think we were very good ... ' 1:35

KU coach Bill Self: 'I didn't think we were very good ... '

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up 6:17

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 3:32

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

Grasshopper found embedded in Van Gogh painting 0:50

Grasshopper found embedded in Van Gogh painting

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement 2:15

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

  • Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

    Sharks, Tigers and Gorillas! Oh, my! Washington State head coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots in college football.

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

View More Video