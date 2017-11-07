Oakland Raiders teammates checked on quarterback Derek Carr after he was injured in a game on Oct. 1 against Denver.
Oakland Raiders teammates checked on quarterback Derek Carr after he was injured in a game on Oct. 1 against Denver. Joe Mahoney The Associated Press
Oakland Raiders teammates checked on quarterback Derek Carr after he was injured in a game on Oct. 1 against Denver. Joe Mahoney The Associated Press
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Raiders deny claim that offensive line allowed Derek Carr injury over anthem dispute

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

November 07, 2017 10:39 AM

For the Raiders, that “Thursday Night Football” win over the Chiefs was the highlight of the season.

Unfortunately for Oakland, there have been more lowlights in the 4-5 season. That includes quarterback Derek Carr’s back injury that happened on Oct. 1 against the Denver Broncos.

On Tuesday, Miko Grimes, the wife of Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes, made a bold statement, saying the injury was not an accident.

Speaking Tuesday on a New York radio station, Miko Grimes said the Raiders had a major disagreement in the locker room about the team’s protocol for the national anthem for a game in Washington, the week before Carr’s injury.

“They were fighting in the locker room, and that’s the only all-black offensive line in the NFL is the Raiders,” Grimes said.

“So, they were in the locker room, and Derek Carr is a bible-thumper to the fullest. And so he was basically trying to force the players to read the bible before the game, and do all this stuff and they were like, ‘No, no, no, that’s you.’ And so he was so upset about it, when the whole offensive line was said they were going to kneel, he was like, ‘No, you’re not kneeling. No, no. This is America, you’re going to stand for the flag.’ And they got in a fight in the locker room, so when they came out to play, they basically had a plan.”

It didn’t take long for the Raiders to deny Grimes’ claim.

Oakland offensive lineman Donald Penn tweeted: “It’s crazy how people will make up lies and tell a story so false and untrue 2 get them some attention I hope it was worth it all lies”

Scott Winter, who covers the Raiders, said that Grimes’ story was false. He tweeted: “I was there in that locker room after the DC game, and I can attest 100% to what Mr Penn is saying. Heard Zero about what she said.”

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that the Carr never told his teammates what they should do.

By the way, here is the play in which Carr was injured. It’s tough to see how that could have been intentional as Carr did seem to hold the ball too long.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

    Sharks, Tigers and Gorillas! Oh, my! Washington State head coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots in college football.

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots
Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 0:34

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House

View More Video