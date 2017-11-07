Raiders deny claim that offensive line allowed Derek Carr injury over anthem dispute

For the Raiders, that “Thursday Night Football” win over the Chiefs was the highlight of the season.
Unfortunately for Oakland, there have been more lowlights in the 4-5 season. That includes quarterback Derek Carr’s back injury that happened on Oct. 1 against the Denver Broncos.
On Tuesday, Miko Grimes, the wife of Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes, made a bold statement, saying the injury was not an accident.
Speaking Tuesday on a New York radio station, Miko Grimes said the Raiders had a major disagreement in the locker room about the team’s protocol for the national anthem for a game in Washington, the week before Carr’s injury.
“They were fighting in the locker room, and that’s the only all-black offensive line in the NFL is the Raiders,” Grimes said.
“So, they were in the locker room, and Derek Carr is a bible-thumper to the fullest. And so he was basically trying to force the players to read the bible before the game, and do all this stuff and they were like, ‘No, no, no, that’s you.’ And so he was so upset about it, when the whole offensive line was said they were going to kneel, he was like, ‘No, you’re not kneeling. No, no. This is America, you’re going to stand for the flag.’ And they got in a fight in the locker room, so when they came out to play, they basically had a plan.”
It didn’t take long for the Raiders to deny Grimes’ claim.
.@iHeartMiko shares little know allegation about Derek Carr's injury. #TheBreakfastClub pic.twitter.com/7XF54oh3U7— REVOLT TV (@RevoltTV) November 7, 2017
Oakland offensive lineman Donald Penn tweeted: “It’s crazy how people will make up lies and tell a story so false and untrue 2 get them some attention I hope it was worth it all lies”
It’s crazy how people will make up lies and tell a story so false and untrue 2 get them some attention I️ hope it was worth it all lies— Donald Penn (@DPENN70) November 7, 2017
Scott Winter, who covers the Raiders, said that Grimes’ story was false. He tweeted: “I was there in that locker room after the DC game, and I can attest 100% to what Mr Penn is saying. Heard Zero about what she said.”
I was there in that locker room after the DC game, and I can attest 100% to what Mr Penn is saying. Heard Zero about what she said.— Scott Winter (@Scott_WinterNFL) November 7, 2017
ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that the Carr never told his teammates what they should do.
Told by several Raiders sources this claim is entirely false. "This couldn't be further from the truth" Here's how it was explained...— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 7, 2017
Raiders went to Washington D.C. and discussed as a team including the owner, head coach, and team leaders how they would handle the anthem— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 7, 2017
Raiders didn't know what to do. I'm told "Derek Carr never told his team to stand, sit, or kneel. He told them I respect your choice"— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 7, 2017
Finally, an offensive lineman did point out Derek Carr was injured the following Sunday in Denver, he held the ball too long and he knows it— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 7, 2017
I also got a text from a Raiders offensive player "please don't ask me for a response to dumb stories. Derek is our guy" #Raiders— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 7, 2017
By the way, here is the play in which Carr was injured. It’s tough to see how that could have been intentional as Carr did seem to hold the ball too long.
