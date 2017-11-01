ZaMarion Coffie with one of each of his new shoes.
Chiefs’ Marcus Peters surprises boy by buying Air Jordans he wanted in store

By Pete Grathoff

November 01, 2017 10:42 AM

Larissa Coffie was ready to leave Oak Park Mall on Saturday when her son, ZaMarion, asked to stop at a shoe store to check out the new styles.

At one point, ZaMarion showed a couple of pairs to his mom and, like many a 12-year-old, said, “They are the best shoes in the world.”

They were Air Jordan Retro 5s.

Coffie told him to put the shoes away because it was time to leave, and ZaMarion did as asked. That’s when a stranger named Marcus offered to buy the shoes for ZaMarion.

“I was like get out of here, you’re not going to really purchase him those $200 shoes and he was like I really am,” Coffie wrote in a Facebook post. “So the guy tells Z (to) tell the guy what size you need, try them on and I got you take them up to the front and I got you I’m going to pay for them. So I’m sitting there and I’m like okay so I get up and walk up there to the register and the guy actually purchased them. Not only did he purchase the one pair of shoes he was looking at he purchased him another pair of shoes...

“(I)t’s amazing we are so humbled we are so blessed today and if anybody knows a guy between the ages of 20 and 30 named Marcus.”

It was Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters.

Coffie said she didn’t recognize Peters at first because he was wearing a hoodie. After she posted on Facebook about the interaction, someone asked if it was Peters, and then she made the connection. Peters didn’t want his photo taken after the purchase.

But why did Peters do it?

Coffie wrote in an email message to The Star that Peters “appreciated the fact (ZaMarion) was respectful to his mom and did as he was told.”

The gesture touched Coffie, who lives in Kansas City, Kan.

“I don’t believe I can put into words on how I felt,” she wrote. “Before I even really knew who it was, I was speechless. After I figured it out, that didn’t help me find any words. I am just thankful to Marcus Peters for what he did for my son. It was something he didn’t have to do but something Marcus want to do. And for that I will always be grateful. We need more men like him. It really was a blessing.”

Coffie said that ZaMarion called it the best experience of his life, and you can see how happy he looks in the photo below.

“He was really excited, humble and grateful to Marcus for generous gift,” Coffie wrote.

Courtesy of Larissa Coffie

