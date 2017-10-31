Will Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott play against the Chiefs?

Next up for the Chiefs is a trip to Dallas to face the Cowboys on Sunday. The question is will star running back Ezekiel Elliott play for Dallas?
Elliott and the NFL Players Association have been battling in the courts since August, when the NFL issued a six-game suspension after accusations were made by a former girlfriend of Elliott’s in July 2016. While Elliott was never arrested, the NFL concluded he had several physical confrontations with Tiffany Thompson.
The case has been winding through the courts and both Elliott and the NFL have claimed victory at times during the process.
But on Monday night, while the Chiefs were beating the Broncos 29-19 at Arrowhead Stadium, Elliott was dealt a setback. A federal judge in New York rejected his motion for a preliminary injunction and his six-game suspension was reinstated.
The court ruled that the NFL’s investigation and arbitration process was fair, based on the terms of the collective-bargaining agreement and the league’s personal conduct policy.
According to the New York Times, “the next step would most likely be for Elliott and the players’ union to appeal the decision to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for (Judge Katherine) Failla’s ruling to be stayed until he can receive a hearing from that court.”
Elliott had 24 hours to file an emergency appeal.
Elliott, who is in his second season with Dallas, has rushed for 690 yards and six touchdowns. In his two seasons with the Cowboys, Elliott has 2,321 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns.
“What is important is that he gets a fair shake,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Zeke has in no way by any standard in this country done anything wrong. He’s done nothing wrong. We the league has tried to say that he’s done something that we disagree with; we all don’t agree with that. I want him to get a fair shot. He deserves that.
“We don’t have the system in place for this. We tried to make one up in a few short months and it’s got too many ways to not be fair for a person like Zeke. I know this, we have a pretty good system in place in this country it’s called the legal system. It has a lot of precedents and it’s made a lot of mistakes but it’s the best one in the world, in my view. For us to not basically recognize that, that’s a concern.”
