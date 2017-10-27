Here are some of the things the Royals are selling at their garage sale

There comes a day in the life of many people when there is just too much stuff in the house and you need to have a garage sale. The same is true for the Royals.
The team is having what is being billed as a “garage sale” at Kauffman Stadium on Nov. 11.
“We are going to be selling at rock-bottom prices some old promotional items that have collected in storage units since we renovated in 2009,” said Toby Cook, the Royals’ vice president of publicity.
There will be old bobbleheads, T-shirts and other items. The bobbleheads include Salvador Perez, Alex Gordon, Lorenzo Cain, James Shields, Mike Sweeney, Wade Davis and Mike Moustakas’ catch from the 2014 American League Championship Series.
The sale will start at 8 a.m., and fans will enter at Gate D and enter the ballpark concourse where items will be displayed on tables. Everything is first come, first served.
“These things just pile up,” Cook said. “This represents a lot of the giveaways from 2009. We would give away all that we possibly could when these big bobblehead promotions came around. ...
“We order a very small surplus for each one of these orders for promotional, media and charity purposes and over the last couple of years, the items of surplus was smaller.”
Some of the items will be given away for free, such as baseball cards and Raised Royal yard signs.
At this point, there are 123 items that will be given away or sold (most cost $2 or less), but that list could increase.
Here are some of the other items that will be available at the sale:
▪ Miniature World Series trophy
▪ Replica AL trophy
▪ Replica powder blue jersey
▪ The Hoz T-shirt
▪ Sheriff Sal T-shirt
▪ Bo Jackson shirt
▪ Royals spatula
▪ Stocking caps
▪ Monarchs fedora
▪ Royals golf gloves
▪ KU, K-State, Mizzou, Wichita State, Nebraska hats
