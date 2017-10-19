Albert Wilson’s tipped-pass TD was approved by pair of injured Chiefs teammates

Call it karma. Call it things balancing out.
People may not agree on why it happened, but there is no disputing the end result: a touchdown for the Chiefs.
Days after the Steelers receiver Antonio Brown’s crazy, tipped-ball touchdown against the Chiefs, Kansas City had one go its way on Thursday night in Oakland.
Raiders defensive back Keith McGill thought he had Oakland’s first interception of the season, but the ball deflected up and past him. The Chiefs’ Albert Wilson was there to haul it in and score a 63-yard touchdown.
Take a look:
Did that just happen?!— NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2017
Unbelievable.@iThinkIsee12 off the deflection for the 63-yard TD!!! #ChiefsKingdom #KCvsOAK pic.twitter.com/coW9uboXgE
A pair of injured Chiefs were watching the game on television, and they approved of the play.
Here is what Charcandrick West and Chris Conley tweeted after Wilson’s touchdown:
@iThinkIsee12 ...— Chris Conley (@_flight17_) October 20, 2017
We will take that thank you— Charcandrick West (@Charcandrick26) October 20, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments