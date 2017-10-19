Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson danced into the end zone for a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders.
Albert Wilson’s tipped-pass TD was approved by pair of injured Chiefs teammates

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 19, 2017 9:56 PM

Call it karma. Call it things balancing out.

People may not agree on why it happened, but there is no disputing the end result: a touchdown for the Chiefs.

Days after the Steelers receiver Antonio Brown’s crazy, tipped-ball touchdown against the Chiefs, Kansas City had one go its way on Thursday night in Oakland.

Raiders defensive back Keith McGill thought he had Oakland’s first interception of the season, but the ball deflected up and past him. The Chiefs’ Albert Wilson was there to haul it in and score a 63-yard touchdown.

Take a look:

A pair of injured Chiefs were watching the game on television, and they approved of the play.

Here is what Charcandrick West and Chris Conley tweeted after Wilson’s touchdown:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

