Skip Bayless had an awful tweet after injury to Boston’s Gordon Hayward

Although I’ve seen roughly 178,692 “Undisputed” commercials since the show debuted on Fox, I haven’t watched an episode.
That’s the Fox Sports show that features Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, and they “give their unfiltered, incisive, passionate opinions on the biggest sports topics of the day.”
One reason not to watch is because of some of the things that Bayless tweets. For example, on the first night of the NBA season on Tuesday, Boston’s Gordon Hayward suffered a terrible injury, fracturing his tibia and dislocating an ankle.
Bayless wasted no time in tweeting how this could end in sadness … for Cleveland’s LeBron James. After saying the injury was “JUST AWFUL” in one tweet, Bayless followed by writing in his next tweet: “If Gordon Hayward is gone, maybe for the season, LeBron’s path to losing a sixth finals gets even easier.”
If Gordon Hayward is gone, maybe for the season, LeBron's path to losing a sixth finals gets even easier.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 18, 2017
Ugh.
The reaction from San Antonio’s Rudy Gay: “Really? You are a heartless Clown. Go paint your face!”
Really? You are a heartless Clown. Go paint your face! https://t.co/1HYNPwdw7T— Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) October 18, 2017
DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors tweeted: “You’re a clown for that tweet after a man gets hurt with a potential career ending injury!” DeRozan said the injury was “bigger than basketball.” There was an expletive in that tweet, so I didn’t include it, but you can see it here.
Fans had a field day, and this was my favorite:
