Kansas wide receiver Kerr Johnson Jr. dropped a pass in front of Iowa State defensive back Evrett Edwards during Saturday's game in Ames, Iowa.
For Pete's Sake

KU fans are horrified that Jayhawks’ game at TCU will be on national TV

By Pete Grathoff

October 16, 2017 12:40 PM

If you’re one of those people who likes to plan their television viewing in advance, here are the prime-time college football games this week:

▪ Michigan at Penn State on ABC

▪ Southern California at Notre Dame on NBC

▪ Kansas at TCU on Fox

That’s five ranked teams … and the Jayhawks, who are 37 1/2-point underdogs in the game. The Horned Frogs are 6-0 and ranked fourth in the nation. KU is 1-5 and coming off a 45-point loss at Iowa State.

Jayhawks fans are not thrilled that Saturday’s game will be on national TV. When The Star’s Jesse Newell tweeted the news of the game being shown on Fox, KU fans responded with a whole bunch of memes that expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision.

Fans also directed their angst at KU, and the result was some funny responses:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

