KU fans are horrified that Jayhawks’ game at TCU will be on national TV

If you’re one of those people who likes to plan their television viewing in advance, here are the prime-time college football games this week:
▪ Michigan at Penn State on ABC
▪ Southern California at Notre Dame on NBC
▪ Kansas at TCU on Fox
That’s five ranked teams … and the Jayhawks, who are 37 1/2-point underdogs in the game. The Horned Frogs are 6-0 and ranked fourth in the nation. KU is 1-5 and coming off a 45-point loss at Iowa State.
Jayhawks fans are not thrilled that Saturday’s game will be on national TV. When The Star’s Jesse Newell tweeted the news of the game being shown on Fox, KU fans responded with a whole bunch of memes that expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision.
Fans also directed their angst at KU, and the result was some funny responses:
#firezengernow pic.twitter.com/7CeJvqxaCw— Merrill Reese (@MerrillReese2) October 15, 2017
somehow being embarrassed on primetime seems much worse than being embarrassed at 11 am. Good thing I work that night...— mandiejane (@mandiejanee) October 15, 2017
Murder is legal to televise?— Nope (@BShark5) October 15, 2017
Oh dear God why????— Rock Chalk (@Kufan81) October 15, 2017
