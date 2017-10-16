Five things to know about the Chiefs’ next opponent, the Oakland Raiders

0:56 Has the city intentionally let KCI go to seed? Five things to know Pause

1:55 Beautiful photos of Kansas City by longtime photographer Roy Inman

2:33 Chiefs' Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams don't go undefeated very often

1:59 Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire

1:19 Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools

1:56 Watch Melissa Etheridge sing the national anthem before Sunday's Chiefs game

2:40 Chiefs' Alex Smith: Chiefs couldn't get anything going early

2:13 Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed

0:49 Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown