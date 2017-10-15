Should this pass to Demetrius Harris have been ruled a TD for the Chiefs?

The Calvin Johnson Rule was on display in the Chiefs’ game Sunday against the Steelers.
In the fourth quarter, the Chiefs faced a fourth-down play from inside the Pittsburgh 10. Rather than kick a field goal, the Chiefs went for it and Alex Smith’s pass to tight end Demetrius Harris was ruled incomplete.
But Harris appeared to have control of the ball and appeared to get two feet down before the ball was knocked away.
Take a look:
The Calvin Johnson Rule, which is named after the former Lions star, says a receiver must maintain full control of the ball even after hitting the ground.
Many fans thought it was a touchdown for the Chiefs, including those rooting for the Steelers:
That was a Chiefs touchdown. Possession and 2 feet down in the end zone.— Clark Patterson (@ClarkyPoo80) October 15, 2017
I really do think that the Chiefs had a touchdown on that play— Nathan Baumgardner (@Nathan_Baum1) October 15, 2017
Aint gonna lie but that was a #Chiefs touchdown. #PITvsKC— RyanShazier#50hunnit (@RyanShazier50) October 15, 2017
The @Chiefs should've threw the #challenge flag it was a #TOUCHDOWN.#PITvsKC— Glenn Freeman (@hglennfreeman4) October 15, 2017
I don’t know what’s a catch or a TD anymore— FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) October 15, 2017
I did think that was a touchdown though. ♂️ #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs— A.Z. (@TheRealAZJhawks) October 15, 2017
Why was that not a Chiefs touchdown? It was controlled, and the offense should get possession on a simultaneous pass, no? #NFL— Wayward (@Wayward_Gamer) October 15, 2017
How Andy Reid didn't challenge that as a touchdown for the @Chiefs is beyond me... he had possession & both feet down before ball taken— Jeremy (@jerdogxda) October 15, 2017
Love my #Steelers but the #Chiefs just got robbed there. That was a Touchdown. Should've taken the points though. #PITvsKC— Shawn Forsyth (@sforsyth01) October 15, 2017
Isn't both feet down in the end zone with possession a touchdown? Chiefs should have gotten that call bc wasn't ripped out till after— Brian Ciano (@OnAirMafia) October 15, 2017
That’s a touchdown....— Chiefs Undefeated (@BadGuyMcFly) October 15, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
