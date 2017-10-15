Chiefs Demetrius Harris couldn’t hold onto a 4th down pass between Steelers defenders in the end zone.
Should this pass to Demetrius Harris have been ruled a TD for the Chiefs?

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 15, 2017 6:19 PM

The Calvin Johnson Rule was on display in the Chiefs’ game Sunday against the Steelers.

In the fourth quarter, the Chiefs faced a fourth-down play from inside the Pittsburgh 10. Rather than kick a field goal, the Chiefs went for it and Alex Smith’s pass to tight end Demetrius Harris was ruled incomplete.

But Harris appeared to have control of the ball and appeared to get two feet down before the ball was knocked away.

Take a look:

 

The Calvin Johnson Rule, which is named after the former Lions star, says a receiver must maintain full control of the ball even after hitting the ground.

Many fans thought it was a touchdown for the Chiefs, including those rooting for the Steelers:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

