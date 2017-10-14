More Videos

  • The lush green field at Kauffman Stadium has given way to a gravel pit

    The Kansas City Royals have ripped out the entire field at Kauffman Stadium and are rebuilding it with a much improved a drainage system.

The Kansas City Royals have ripped out the entire field at Kauffman Stadium and are rebuilding it with a much improved a drainage system. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star
For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

Take a look at the Kauffman Stadium field, which is now a construction zone

By Pete Grathoff

October 14, 2017 11:58 AM

There are some strange sites at Kauffman Stadium these days.

Where Lorenzo Cain would track down fly balls in right center, there is an excavator. The green grass is gone. All of it. Instead, there is pea gravel everywhere. There were multiple people on the pitchers mound recently, but no one had a glove. They had tape measures.

Hard hats have replaced batting helmets and skid steers are scooting all over the place.

If this all sounds like a sort of nightmare, rest easy. It’s just part of a total rebuild of the playing field, which began just after the season ended. The grass, sand and pea gravel are being replaced and the irrigation system is being upgraded.

The Royals hope to have the project completed by Nov. 22. Head groundskeeper Trevor Vance has been tweeting updates and it worth a follow. He also showed off the new grass, which is currently in Colorado:

The Star’s Keith Myers went to Kauffman Stadium and got a look at the construction zone that is now the playing field. Take a look at the video above.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

