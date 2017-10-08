This hit led to Chiefs’ Travis Kelce being evaluated for a concussion

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a big first half Sunday night at Houston.
Kelce caught eight passes for 98 yards and the biggest gainer was a 26-yard pass late in the second quarter. Unfortunately for Kelce, he also took a hit to the head from the Texans’ Marcus Gilchrist at the end of the play.
While Kelce returned for one play after the hit, he didn’t return in the second half. He was being evaluated for a concussion.
This was the hit:
The hit on Travis Kelce... ouch pic.twitter.com/SJtFFsGwUv— Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) October 9, 2017
Gilchrist was penalized for unnecessary roughness.
