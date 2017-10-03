More Videos

  Kareem Hunt: 'I'm a guy who likes to finish off runs'

    Kareem Hunt ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-20 win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 17, 2017.

Chiefs’ Kareem Hunt already has spot in Pro Football Hall of Fame

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 03, 2017 2:11 PM

That didn’t take long.

Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt’s incredible start to his career has gotten him recognized by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Hunt scored six touchdowns in his first three games in the NFL, tying Billy Simms for the most in that span in league history. So the Pro Football Hall of Fame got Hunt’s jersey after the Sept. 24 win over the Chargers.

The jersey is in a case next to one of the Rams’ Todd Gurley.

Hunt jersey 2
Courtesy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Hunt, who was picked by the Chiefs in the third round of this year’s draft, has rushed 68 times for 502 yards (a 7.4-yard average) and four touchdowns. He also has caught 13 passes for 157 yards and two scores.

Last week, Hunt was named the AFC’s offensive player of the month for September and the NFL’s offensive rookie of the month.

He was the fourth rookie to be named an offensive player of the month, joining Barry Sanders (Lions, 1989), Edgerrin James (Colts, 1999) and Mike Anderson (Broncos, 2000).

And now his jersey is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, too.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

