Bill Snyder makes video plea after K-State fans start vulgar KU chant

By Pete Grathoff

October 02, 2017 12:38 PM

It takes a lot for the Kansas State band to stop playing the “Wabash Cannonball.”

But that happened before the Wildcats’ game Saturday against Baylor. According to Eric Ives of WIBW-TV in Topeka and The Collegian, after the “Wabash Cannonball” was started on Saturday, fans in the student section began chanting a vulgarity about the University of Kansas.

Band Director Frank Tracz blew his whistle, the music stopped and a pre-recorded video from coach Bill Snyder was shown on the video board asking that the chant be stopped.

“The crowd cheered in agreement and that was the last of that issue,” Ives wrote on a Facebook post.

Tracz hopes the chant is gone for good.

“I’ve been here an awfully long time,” Tracz told The Collegian. “I’m really getting tired of it. I know the students are. I know a lot of parents, families and kids are just tired of it, too.”

In February, Kansas State president Richard Myers wrote a letter on the school’s website asking fans to stop using the vulgar chant about KU during basketball games.

“It’s easy to see how one can get caught up in the moment,” Myers wrote. “However, many of my friends across the nation reached out to me following last week’s men’s basketball game and expressed their dismay. The chant was clearly heard from coast to coast on national television. It was personally embarrassing and not what one expects from a world-class university.”

