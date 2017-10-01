More Videos

  • Take a look back at the championship legacy of Hos, Moose, LoCain and Esky

    Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar are all free agents this winter, after helping push the KC Royals from the bottom of baseball to the top. Here are some of the moments that made them the core of the 2015 World Series championship team.

Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar are all free agents this winter, after helping push the KC Royals from the bottom of baseball to the top. Here are some of the moments that made them the core of the 2015 World Series championship team. Chris Ochsner and John Sleezer The Kansas City Star
Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar are all free agents this winter, after helping push the KC Royals from the bottom of baseball to the top. Here are some of the moments that made them the core of the 2015 World Series championship team. Chris Ochsner and John Sleezer The Kansas City Star
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Here’s the moment Hosmer, Moose, Esky and Cain walked off the field together

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 01, 2017 4:20 PM

For posterity’s sake, the time was 3:53 on Oct. 1, 2017.

That’s when Royals manager Ned Yost subbed out first baseman Eric Hosmer, third baseman Mike Moustakas, shortstop Alcides Escobar and center fielder Lorenzo Cain from Sunday’s game against the Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium.

It was in the top of the fifth inning, and the four walked off the field together and doffed their caps to the crowd. They also took a moment to look back at the field and take in the moment:

“When everybody came behind the mound and huddled up,” Moustakas said, “I don’t think anybody said anything. I think we all just hugged and just looked at each other and kind of realized that this might be the last time we get to be on the same field together on the same team.”

Fans were, understandably, a mess:

  • Royals' Mike Moustakas: “Who knows if Sunday is the last time I throw to Hoz?”

    With the prospects of free agency looming, Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas fondly remembers growing up a Royal, and wonders if Sunday will be the last time he throws from third base to Eric Hosmer at first. As told to Star sports columnist Vahe Gregorian.

Royals' Mike Moustakas: “Who knows if Sunday is the last time I throw to Hoz?”

With the prospects of free agency looming, Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas fondly remembers growing up a Royal, and wonders if Sunday will be the last time he throws from third base to Eric Hosmer at first. As told to Star sports columnist Vahe Gregorian.

John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

