Here’s the moment Hosmer, Moose, Esky and Cain walked off the field together

For posterity’s sake, the time was 3:53 on Oct. 1, 2017.
That’s when Royals manager Ned Yost subbed out first baseman Eric Hosmer, third baseman Mike Moustakas, shortstop Alcides Escobar and center fielder Lorenzo Cain from Sunday’s game against the Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium.
It was in the top of the fifth inning, and the four walked off the field together and doffed their caps to the crowd. They also took a moment to look back at the field and take in the moment:
Our hearts are yours #RaisedRoyal pic.twitter.com/lUcJfIHBHG— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) October 1, 2017
“When everybody came behind the mound and huddled up,” Moustakas said, “I don’t think anybody said anything. I think we all just hugged and just looked at each other and kind of realized that this might be the last time we get to be on the same field together on the same team.”
Fans were, understandably, a mess:
Didn't expect to feel so emotional watching my boys walk off the field today, but I've got a heavy heart.— Kez Demby (@kezdemby22) October 1, 2017
Thank you @Royals#ForeverRoyal
watching the 2011 core walk off the field together #royals pic.twitter.com/P1Uh5W54EX— Shane Emery (@TheShaneEmery) October 1, 2017
Not to be dramatic but this might be the worst day in my entire 22 years of living https://t.co/RnWQJTrRRJ— Sarah (@skennnnyy) October 1, 2017
Sad watching @TheRealHos35, @Mooose_8, @alcidesescobar2, & Lorenzo Cain leave the field together. It's been a great era of @Royals baseball.— Rick Ingraham (@RickIngraham) October 1, 2017
End of an era indeed. Hard to believe I can get so attached to players I've never met. #ForeverRoyal #KCRoyals #royals pic.twitter.com/iEmVneWZKm— Earl Barnes (@GravyLegPirate) October 1, 2017
I'm in a glass case of emotions. #Royals— Matt (@Buekish) October 1, 2017
There is crying in baseball. I’m doing it. #EricHosmer #MikeMoustakas #LorenzoCain #AlcidesEscobar #ForeverRoyal #Royals #KCRoyals— David Smith (@smithmizzou) October 1, 2017
It got pretty dusty in my apartment just now... #Royals I can't put into words how meaningful those guys are to this city. #ForeverRoyal— Joel Rains (@RainsJ7) October 1, 2017
Thank you Hos. Thank you Moose. Thank you LoCain. Thank you Esky. Thank you Vargy. Definitely not a dry eye in my living room. #Royals— Doug Howard (@IowaRoyal) October 1, 2017
"They have changed the city."— Jake's Journal (@JakesJournal) October 1, 2017
-- Ryan Lefebvre
THANK YOU @TheRealHos35 @Mooose_8, LoCain & Esky!! #ForeverRoyal #Royals https://t.co/1JP99OuWI8
All the feels. So many tears. We love you guys! @Royals— J B (@monks_19) October 1, 2017
Man that was tough... Going to miss this group. #ForeverRoyal #Royals— Chase Bartholomew (@Chaseee35) October 1, 2017
Amazing, emotional scene in KC! Class act, thoughtful move by Royals manager Ned Yost. Hosmer, Cain, Moose and Escobar all pulled in the 5th— Anthony Geronimo (@ATXANT10) October 1, 2017
October 1, 2017
One of the toughest moments in Royals baseball . We will miss which ever doesn't return. Thanks for the memories.— Jim Sherman (@papajim319) October 1, 2017
