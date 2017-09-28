ESPN to unveil ‘tailgating hour’ ahead of Chiefs game Monday

0:45 American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem Pause

1:52 Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers

2:57 Hear how this Overland Park woman was able to escape an assailant

3:09 Deadly mix of opiods and Xanax lead to death of former U.S. Marine

0:48 10 things found in KC mansions

1:08 Charges filed in Jackson County assault on guards

1:17 Ned Yost impressed by Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield's base running

0:34 Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House

0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired