For Pete's Sake

‘Some of the best days of my life’ Royals fans reflect on what may be end of an era

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

September 26, 2017 10:03 PM

Sometimes there is beautiful symmetry in sports, and we saw that again on Tuesday night.

The Royals were officially eliminated from the playoff race when the Twins beat the Indians. It came three years to the day that the Royals clinched a playoff berth for the first time in 29 years with a win in Chicago.

After the Royals clinched a postseason berth on Sept. 26, 2014, they went on an improbable run to the Game 7 of the World Series before falling to the Giants. The Royals won the World Series the following year, and stayed in the playoff hunt until the final week of the last two seasons.

Since that day in 2014, there have been postseason MVP awards, multiple All-Star Game appearances, incredible comebacks and one amazing parade.

Royals fans took time on social media to reflect on the fun, and to be sad knowing that the team will have a tough time keeping all its pending free agents, including Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain, Alcides Escobar and Jason Vargas:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

