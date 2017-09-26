‘Some of the best days of my life’ Royals fans reflect on what may be end of an era

Sometimes there is beautiful symmetry in sports, and we saw that again on Tuesday night.
The Royals were officially eliminated from the playoff race when the Twins beat the Indians. It came three years to the day that the Royals clinched a playoff berth for the first time in 29 years with a win in Chicago.
After the Royals clinched a postseason berth on Sept. 26, 2014, they went on an improbable run to the Game 7 of the World Series before falling to the Giants. The Royals won the World Series the following year, and stayed in the playoff hunt until the final week of the last two seasons.
Since that day in 2014, there have been postseason MVP awards, multiple All-Star Game appearances, incredible comebacks and one amazing parade.
Royals fans took time on social media to reflect on the fun, and to be sad knowing that the team will have a tough time keeping all its pending free agents, including Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain, Alcides Escobar and Jason Vargas:
I'm going to regret this but I can't watch. It's already ripping my heart out to know this team I love is never going 2 be the same #Royals— Michelle (@Michelledbish) September 27, 2017
Are we all gonna get drunk and just RT the crap out of each other's sappy @Royals tweets this week? pic.twitter.com/HywZjAETZd— Jeremy Danner (@Jeremy_Danner) September 27, 2017
#Royals fans are allowed to cry anytime they want for the next week.— The Royal Lorf (@RoyalLorf) September 27, 2017
Some of the best days of my life. @Royals #Royals #RaisedRoyal #ForeverRoyal. As Bob Hope famously sang, "Thanks for the memories." https://t.co/oj6aKeqHQE— Ben Kohl (@BenKohl) September 27, 2017
When this season is officially over I'm watching the Royals championship run DVDs over and over again while crying. Forever.— Mike (@vidae01) September 27, 2017
Three years ago I was spraying cheap champagne in my front yard by myself, not sure where this Royals train ride would lead. It was a blast. pic.twitter.com/lT53FYpFUL— Cody K. (@notcodyk) September 27, 2017
I'm a mess. It's like I'm losing friends. I think a lot of other fans feel that way, too. It's Dayton Moore's greatest achievement.— Kevin (@Kevin_Agee) September 27, 2017
I’m going to miss these guys. #Royals— Matt (@mdhue1) September 27, 2017
3 years ago today the royals clinched their first postseason berth in 29 yrs. #ThankYouRoyals for the memories— Bobby Jones (@looperbobby) September 27, 2017
They took us all on a hell of a run, but it’s officially now over. It was all worth the wait. #Royals— Devin Martinez (@devinairem) September 27, 2017
It's sad knowing this core group of Royals won't be playing together anymore. Thinking back to those 2014 post season games.— Ryan (@BigCat_Ryan) September 27, 2017
I didn't need an app to have a Royals moment I'll cherish forever. I think 800k+ people will agree with me pic.twitter.com/YxZ8bQk7ub— Magolor (@MagolorMudkip) September 27, 2017
Gonna miss watching the Royals pretty soon. Sucks we are games away from it all being over.— Go Royals 2017 (@kcroyalsfan22) September 27, 2017
I'm going to cry at the end of every #Royals game this week, aren't I?— Superhero Girl (@crackedmirror) September 27, 2017
Twins win. Now it’s over. Hell of a 4 year run from the Royals.— Rob Brenton (@FastTalkinRob) September 27, 2017
Now they've got five games left in Royals jerseys. Man. This sucks.— Zach (@ZWal93) September 27, 2017
Royals season is officially over. Could very well be an end of an Era but i am not sad. I am glad it happened.— Jake Lebahn (@JakeLebahn) September 27, 2017
#Royals might be eliminated from the playoff race, but at least I’ll always have this: pic.twitter.com/mG5wpxpFqC— Derek Skillett (@derek_skillett) September 27, 2017
So this is it. The final countdown is on. I’m not ready. #royals— Zoel Lopez (@zm_lopez) September 27, 2017
I never thought that I would see the Royals make postseason runs and win a World Series. I hate that it's over but I can't thank them enough— Charlie Karlen (@CKarlenKC) September 27, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments