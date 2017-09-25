There is a false rumor about the national anthem in the NFL rulebook

More Videos 1:50 Life expectancy declines in these area codes Pause 1:52 Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers 1:47 Take a virtual tour of four apartments in downtown KC 3:09 Blue Valley parents are at odds with the district over their daughter's braille materials 0:45 American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 0:34 Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 2:09 Justin Houston prays during anthem: How we captured the moment & others in Chiefs' win 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 3:30 Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on winning in LA and his team's protests Video Link copy Embed Code copy

American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem First responders held a field-sized American flag for the playing of the National Anthem before the start of the Kansas City Chiefs home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. First responders held a field-sized American flag for the playing of the National Anthem before the start of the Kansas City Chiefs home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

