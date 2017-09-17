More Videos

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce shows off mad hops with TD leap, then trolls Eagles

September 17, 2017 3:43 PM

With his touchdown catch on Sunday, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce showed all the reasons why fans love him — and sometimes roll their eyes.

Kelce took a shovel pass and ran 15 yards to the end zone during the Chiefs’ 27-20 win over the Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium.

Check that. Kelce ran 10 yards and then jumped the final 5 yards as he leaped into the end zone. It was remarkable display of athleticism.

Kelce then trolled the Eagles with his “Fly Eagles Fly” celebration, and that’s the part that makes fans shake their heads. It was fun, but even with the relaxed rules about touchdown celebrations, an official could have construed that Kelce was mocking Philadelphia.

Earlier in Sunday’s game, Kelce was flagged for taunting, as he was in the Chiefs’ opener at New England.

But that touchdown leap was certainly impressive. Take a look:

People were impressed by Kelce’s leaping abilities:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

