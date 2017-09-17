Chiefs’ Travis Kelce shows off mad hops with TD leap, then trolls Eagles

More Videos 2:31 Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers Pause 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:29 Family, friends honor Jean Stephens with New Orleans-style funeral march 2:01 Chiefs head coach Andy Reid: 'Alex was resilient...he took some big hits' 1:38 This Westport bar isn't afraid to cater to a diverse crowd 1:09 Travis Kelce refuses to answer questions about taunting penalty, lauds teammates instead 1:23 Chiefs' Smith on Kelce leaping TD: "I thought that was crazy" 0:14 Watch a Chiefs cheerleader get leveled by cameraman 0:46 One man dead, woman injured in shooting Sunday night at Californos Restaurant in Westport 0:43 Kareem Hunt: 'I'm a guy who likes to finish off runs' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Travis Kelce refuses to answer questions about taunting penalty, lauds teammates instead "Any other questions?" was the response from Travis Kelce when asked a second and third time about his taunting penalty. "Any other questions?" was the response from Travis Kelce when asked a second and third time about his taunting penalty. Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

"Any other questions?" was the response from Travis Kelce when asked a second and third time about his taunting penalty. Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star