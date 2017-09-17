Chiefs’ Travis Kelce shows off mad hops with TD leap, then trolls Eagles

With his touchdown catch on Sunday, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce showed all the reasons why fans love him — and sometimes roll their eyes.
Kelce took a shovel pass and ran 15 yards to the end zone during the Chiefs’ 27-20 win over the Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium.
Check that. Kelce ran 10 yards and then jumped the final 5 yards as he leaped into the end zone. It was remarkable display of athleticism.
Kelce then trolled the Eagles with his “Fly Eagles Fly” celebration, and that’s the part that makes fans shake their heads. It was fun, but even with the relaxed rules about touchdown celebrations, an official could have construed that Kelce was mocking Philadelphia.
Earlier in Sunday’s game, Kelce was flagged for taunting, as he was in the Chiefs’ opener at New England.
But that touchdown leap was certainly impressive. Take a look:
.@TKelce just jumped 5 yard line...— NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2017
And landed in the END ZONE.
WOWOWOWOWOW. #ChiefsKingdom #PHIvsKC pic.twitter.com/TasZHdfqNS
People were impressed by Kelce’s leaping abilities:
Uh that was a 5 yard leap from Kelce. Wow— Matthew Wolfson (@Matt_Wolfson) September 17, 2017
Travis Kelce is a freaky human being https://t.co/kjfGtyokMy— Sam LaCrosse (@RealSamLax) September 17, 2017
Kelce goes MJ from the free throw line I mean the 5 yard line for the TD. https://t.co/ewDN4iHjbt https://t.co/8zZgpxY5s9— Calloway Football (@CallowayFB) September 17, 2017
Fly Kelce Fly.— George Carpenter (@G_Carpenter_67) September 17, 2017
That Kelce TD jump pic.twitter.com/JhsjFyp03u— Sarah Simonds (@sarahsimonds) September 17, 2017
I only wish I could fly like Travis Kelce.— Andrew John (@Andrew_L_John) September 17, 2017
That Travis Kelce td jump was cold— Jeremy (@JHill_4) September 17, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments