Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill held up two fingers on his 75-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter against the New England Patriots.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill held up two fingers on his 75-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter against the New England Patriots. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill held up two fingers on his 75-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter against the New England Patriots. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

NFL Mexico deletes tweet linking Chiefs’ win to earthquake

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

September 09, 2017 10:53 AM

On Thursday night, an earthquake struck in southern Mexico that was called one of the biggest in a century by CNN. The network reported that 61 people have died.

The earthquake happened not long after the Chiefs’ 42-27 win over the Patriots, and it apparently was felt in Mexico City, which last season was home to a Raiders-Texans game. You can say that’s merely a coincidence or totally unrelated.

Or, if you are NFL México, you can crack a joke about it on social media. NFL México deleted the offending tweet, but it was captured in a screenshot:

That is translated to: “Of those times that the CDMX shudders with an #earthquake because it can’t believe the Chiefs have won the party of #Kickoff2017.”

Mexico City is known CDMX.

NFL México apologized via Twitter on Friday:

That translation is: “NFL México apologizes for the unacceptable tweet yesterday, which does not represent the values ​​of the league. We reiterate our solidarity with Mexico”

Perhaps the thinking for the tweet was to remind people that the Patriots play the Raiders in Mexico City on Nov. 19.

Whatever the case, it was poor form.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 0:34

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House
Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game 0:46

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game
Fist-bumping toddler is getting some Royals swag 0:57

Fist-bumping toddler is getting some Royals swag

View More Video