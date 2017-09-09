NFL Mexico deletes tweet linking Chiefs’ win to earthquake

On Thursday night, an earthquake struck in southern Mexico that was called one of the biggest in a century by CNN. The network reported that 61 people have died.
The earthquake happened not long after the Chiefs’ 42-27 win over the Patriots, and it apparently was felt in Mexico City, which last season was home to a Raiders-Texans game. You can say that’s merely a coincidence or totally unrelated.
Or, if you are NFL México, you can crack a joke about it on social media. NFL México deleted the offending tweet, but it was captured in a screenshot:
NFL Mexico apologizes for tweet linking earthquake with Chiefs' win over Patriots - Soldiers stand guard near a... pic.twitter.com/NjY0ZEonnz— TUTUZ (@tutuz_news) September 9, 2017
That is translated to: “Of those times that the CDMX shudders with an #earthquake because it can’t believe the Chiefs have won the party of #Kickoff2017.”
Mexico City is known CDMX.
NFL México apologized via Twitter on Friday:
NFL México se disculpa por el inaceptable tweet de ayer, que no representa los valores de la liga. Reiteramos nuestra solidaridad con México— NFL México (@nflmx) September 8, 2017
That translation is: “NFL México apologizes for the unacceptable tweet yesterday, which does not represent the values of the league. We reiterate our solidarity with Mexico”
Perhaps the thinking for the tweet was to remind people that the Patriots play the Raiders in Mexico City on Nov. 19.
Whatever the case, it was poor form.
