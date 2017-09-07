Marcus Peters sat on a trainer’s table while the national anthem was played Thursday night.
Marcus Peters sat on a trainer’s table while the national anthem was played Thursday night. DAVID EULITT deulitt@kcstar.com
Marcus Peters sat on a trainer’s table while the national anthem was played Thursday night. DAVID EULITT deulitt@kcstar.com
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Marcus Peters posts photo of ‘Liberty and justice for all’ cleats, sits for anthem

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

September 07, 2017 7:12 PM

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters wasn’t identified as one of the dozens of players who protested during the playing of the national anthem during preseason games.

Peters rode an exercise bicycle while the national anthem was played, which left his actions open to interpretation.

No so on Thursday night as Peters sat on a trainer’s table while the national anthem was played.

Hours before that, he shared a photo on Twitter of the cleats he might wear in the Chiefs’ game against the Patriots. The footwear seems to give a glimpse into an issue that is important to Peters.

The bottom of the cleats said “Liberty” on one shoe and “Justice For All” on the other. Peters tweeted: “Stand for what you stand in. If you see the potential for good, speak up. Don’t be Quiet. @Fam1stfam‪ #adidasPharrellWilliams‬”

According to stylus.com, rapper Pharrell Williams and adidas have started a “Don’t Be Quiet Please campaign” which is about “… the spirit of community action, which he says can only be achieved by not being quiet.”

Before last season’s opener at Arrowhead Stadium, Peters raised his fist while the national anthem was played. It was the only time all season that Peters did that.

More Videos

Chiefs-Patriots preview, prediction, and keys to victory 4:03

Chiefs-Patriots preview, prediction, and keys to victory

Pause
Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods 1:34

Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods

Timelapse video shows spread of wildfire near Portland 0:30

Timelapse video shows spread of wildfire near Portland

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 0:34

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House

A Royals loss 'no more or less devastating this time of year' 1:55

A Royals loss 'no more or less devastating this time of year'

Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives 1:54

Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives

Raw video: Fredrick Scott appears in court for preliminary hearing 1:14

Raw video: Fredrick Scott appears in court for preliminary hearing

How much office space does Amazon require for its second U.S. headquarters? 1:09

How much office space does Amazon require for its second U.S. headquarters?

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

Feathers fly over announced Tyson Foods chicken plant in Tonganoxie 1:51

Feathers fly over announced Tyson Foods chicken plant in Tonganoxie

  • Chiefs' Marcus Peters explains why he raised fist during anthem for 2016 opener

    Kansas City Chiefs players linked arms during the national anthem before the 2016 season opener against the San Diego Chargers and Marcus Peters, at the end of the line, raised his right fist in the air. He spoke about his decision after the game.

Chiefs' Marcus Peters explains why he raised fist during anthem for 2016 opener

Kansas City Chiefs players linked arms during the national anthem before the 2016 season opener against the San Diego Chargers and Marcus Peters, at the end of the line, raised his right fist in the air. He spoke about his decision after the game.

Jeff Rosen, John Sleezer and Chris Ochsner The Kansas City Star

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House

View More Video