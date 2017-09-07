Marcus Peters posts photo of ‘Liberty and justice for all’ cleats, sits for anthem

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters wasn’t identified as one of the dozens of players who protested during the playing of the national anthem during preseason games.
Peters rode an exercise bicycle while the national anthem was played, which left his actions open to interpretation.
No so on Thursday night as Peters sat on a trainer’s table while the national anthem was played.
Hours before that, he shared a photo on Twitter of the cleats he might wear in the Chiefs’ game against the Patriots. The footwear seems to give a glimpse into an issue that is important to Peters.
The bottom of the cleats said “Liberty” on one shoe and “Justice For All” on the other. Peters tweeted: “Stand for what you stand in. If you see the potential for good, speak up. Don’t be Quiet. @Fam1stfam #adidasPharrellWilliams”
Stand for what you stand in. If you see the potential for good, speak up. Don’t be Quiet. @Fam1stfam #adidasPharrellWilliams pic.twitter.com/zGWrCSqVtT— Marcus Peters (@marcuspeters) September 7, 2017
According to stylus.com, rapper Pharrell Williams and adidas have started a “Don’t Be Quiet Please campaign” which is about “… the spirit of community action, which he says can only be achieved by not being quiet.”
Before last season’s opener at Arrowhead Stadium, Peters raised his fist while the national anthem was played. It was the only time all season that Peters did that.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
