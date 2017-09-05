Andy Reid over Bill Belichick? NFL Network analyst gives Chiefs edge at head coach

We’re just days away from the start of the NFL season, and there is a lot of focus on the Chiefs.
A big reason is because the Chiefs are playing the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on Thursday in the first game of the season.
All eyes will be on that contest, and NFL Network analysts Maurice Jones-Drew and Heath Evans on Sunday broke down which team has an edge in various categories.
First up was head coaches.
Drew, the former Jaguars running back, gave the edge to Chiefs coach Andy Reid over New England’s Bill Belichick, whose resume includes five Super Bowl championships.
“First of all, Andy Reid, I appreciate you, offering us all those good things on Fridays, junk food Fridays,” Jones-Drew says in real life. “I got to go with you, but the reason being not because of junk food Friday … because of week one and on bye weeks, Andy Reid is 26-10. He has a winning record. I know he’s going against Bill Belichick, but I feel like Andy Reid, always has when he has extra time to prepare for a team, he knows how to pull out all the stops, I got to go with the Chiefs.”
Evans, the former fullback who played for the Patriots, Saints, Seahawks, Dolphins, seemed perplexed.*
*You can understand why
Jones-Drew’s pick of Reid started this humorous exchange:
“Twenty-six and 10? Did you care to look up Bill’s (record),” asked Evans.
“Nah I didn’t,” Jones-Drew responded.
Evans noted: “He’s 172-0.”
“Is it?” Jones-Drew said.
“No,” Evans said, “I’m just kidding. I don’t know what it is.”
Jones Drew seemed relieved when he added: “I was gonna say, because I was gonna switch.”
You can watch the exchange here.
For the record, the Patriots Pulpit blog noted that Belichick is 40-12 after a bye week.
